Yamaha Goes Big at Winter NAMM with Launch of over 70 New Products

The Yamaha booth at last year's Winter NAMM 2016 music products convention in Anaheim, California. “The entire Yamaha team is excited to meet with music dealers, educators, artists and other show attendees to demonstrate the passion we put into everything we do.” Hitoshi Fukutome, president, Yamaha Corporation of America.

Yamaha, the world’s largest musical instrument manufacturer continues its dominant presence at the 2017 NAMM Show, being held January 19-22 in Anaheim, California, United States of America.

The company is introducing 77 new products at NAMM this year, expanding its mission of creating innovative instruments and products that offer musicians unlimited creative expression. Product experts will be on hand for informative product demonstrations and artists will be performing live on the main stage in the Marriott Marquis Ballroom throughout the show.

Yamaha will stream product news, interviews and highlights at http://www.yamaha.com/namm and will host a Blogger Lounge in the Marriott Elite Ballroom 3, across from the main display, allowing the media and other content creators a convenient place to write about Yamaha or other NAMM show events.

Yamaha is also hosting an invitation-only dealer event, the Heart of Inspiration, on Friday night after the show closes with multimedia presentations and featured artists.

“NAMM 2017 marks several important Yamaha milestone anniversaries,” said Hitoshi Fukutome, president, Yamaha Corporation of America. “We will celebrate 50 years crafting Yamaha wind instruments, guitars and drums. We will also commemorate 30 years of two categories that literally changed the music products industry: the Disklavier and Digital Mixers. The entire Yamaha team is excited to meet with music dealers, educators, artists and other show attendees to demonstrate the passion we put into everything we do.”

The company’s Keyboard division is debuting the SX Series premium pianos, the first acoustic piano to incorporate the Acoustic Resonance Enhancement (A.R.E.) treatment in its piano rims, generating the same warm and deep tonal characteristics produced from naturally aged instruments.

Bösendorfer, one of the most respected names in piano manufacturing, has added Gustav Klimt’s “Woman in Gold” grand piano to its Artist Series, available as 214VC (7’) and 200 (6’7”) models.

Aspiring musicians need portable, affordable playing/learning keyboards for developing their skills. The new Yamaha PSR-E263 and the PSR-E363 are the latest additions to America’s best-selling line of portable keyboards, with the PSR-E363 being the most affordable in the series to feature touch-sensitive keys.

Yamaha Band & Orchestral division introduces the 50th anniversary Custom Z alto saxophone, an exquisite instrument commemorating half a century of Yamaha wind instrument production.

A new custom Geyer-style YHR-871GD French horn is being unveiled, complementing the Custom YHR-871D model introduced at the 2016 NAMM Show. This newest addition to the Yamaha custom French horn lineup produces a rich, warm sound with a wide range of tonal character.

Yamaha is also debuting the newest member of the company’s respected and well-received line of Xeno Artist Model trumpets. The New York C trumpet (model YTR-9445NYSII-YM) follows years of evaluation and testing sessions that led to its selection by all four members of the legendary Boston Symphony Orchestra trumpet section.

The Yamaha Pro Music division announced significant enhancements to the company’s popular A Series acoustic-electric guitars. Chief among these innovations is the debut of the flagship A5 model, which is based on the 2015 limited run A6 model and, like the A6, will be crafted in Japan. The A5’s solid Sitka spruce top benefits from Acoustic Resonance Enhancement (A.R.E.), a patented process that alters the structure of wood at a sub-cellular level, transforming it into the same material as would be found on a guitar that has been played for many years.

Reinforcing its reputation as one of the world’s leading drum manufacturers, Yamaha will introduce the Limited-Edition 50th Anniversary drum set which commemorates a half-century of manufacturing the finest drums in the world. Based on the company’s highly successful Absolute Hybrid Maple series released in 2014, the 50th anniversary set offers unusually expressive tone and wide dynamic range, and features shells available in two maple woods, each with its own striking finish.

Yamaha will also showcase the HPH-MT5 and MT8 studio monitor headphones, developed with both studio and monitoring professionals in mind. Inspired by the sonic purity philosophy held in the development of the industry standard Yamaha NS-10M studio monitor speakers, MT series headphones produce flat, high-resolution sound with precise stereo imaging to faithfully reproduce source signals.

Steinberg Media Technologies, also located in the Marquis Ballroom, will unveil its flagship DAW, Cubase Pro 9, alongside its smaller siblings, Cubase Artist 9 and Cubase Elements 9. The company also introduced its highly anticipated score writer software, Dorico. Four years in the making, it presents both aspiring and professional composers, arrangers, music publishers and music teachers with the next-generation music notation software solution.

For more information, visit the Yamaha booth at the 2017 NAMM Show in the Anaheim Marriott Hotel, Marquis Ballroom, January 19-22, or usa.yamaha.com

