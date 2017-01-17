VMSA Launches Multimedia Talent Platform

Jeannine Parise, chief executive officer of VMSA This is a remarkable revolution in how content is distributed across the talent supply chain

VMS Accelerators, Inc. (VMSA) today announced the release of the VMSA Network, the talent industry's first multimedia platform of on-demand content. The online subscriber-based network serves up curated insights, perspectives and inspirational talks by talent ecosystem powerhouses. KellyOCG(R), the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly Services(R), is the exclusive sponsor of the VMSA Network.

"This is a remarkable revolution in how content is distributed across the talent supply chain," said Jeannine Parise, chief executive officer of VMSA. "Many times, people do not remember what you say but rather how you say it, and more importantly, how you make them feel. Video is the most emotive medium around."

"We are proud to support the VMSA Network and partner with VMSA to provide insights and knowledge from buy-side enterprise leaders, workforce solution providers and technology firms," said Stephen Holmes, vice president of Global Marketing for KellyOCG. "The content is designed to inform and inspire innovation in how organizations enhance their talent strategies."

The VMSA Network hosts VIP Talks, interviews, executive bios and companies profiles of global talent leaders from the Fortune 1000 and their provider partners. The next step is to release curated video content from other e-learning programs and innovative talent contributors. Access to the Network is available to VMSA Live registrants at no cost through June 2017. A 30-day, risk-free trial subscription is also available.

About VMSA

VMS Accelerators (VMSA) is the flashpoint of change within the talent ecosystem. Its continuous improvement mindset is paramount in everything they do from producing inspiring video content in its VMSA Studio, to seamlessly distributing it on the VMSA Network, and to discussing it at the annual VMSA Live conference. VMSA's mission is to create online and in-person engagement platforms for talent leaders to interact and connect. VMSA brings together the enterprise, the technology, the supply chain and the regulatory governance of the entire talent ecosystem.

About KellyOCG

Kelly Outsourcing and Consulting Group (KellyOCG(R)) is the leading global advisor of talent supply chain strategies that enable companies to achieve their business goals by aligning talent strategy to business strategy across all internal and external worker categories. Core solutions include Advisory Services, CWO, RPO, Managed Services (BPO), and Career Transition & Executive Coaching.

# # # #