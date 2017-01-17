OneNeck IT Solutions Earns EU–U.S. Privacy Shield Framework Compliance

By demonstrating compliance with the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, our European customers can rest-assured that OneNeck makes the safety of their personal data a mission-critical priority.

OneNeck® IT Solutions announced today the company has demonstrated compliance with the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework. The parameters, set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce in consultation with the European Commission, include requirements around the collection, use and retention of personal data received from the European Union.

The Privacy Shield Framework, formerly known as Safe Harbor, is an updated set of robust and enforceable protections for the personal data of EU individuals. The Framework also provides transparency regarding how participating companies use personal data, strong U.S. government oversight and increased cooperation with EU data protection authorities.

To comply with the law of the European jurisdictions, and to fulfill customer requirements, OneNeck must meet the terms of the Privacy Shield Framework. Doing so allows OneNeck to guarantee they are providing superior service to clients with European customers and employees. It also provides OneNeck continued access to the European markets to provide cloud computing services.

“When we host data for customers, we start with two simple principles,” stated Dave Flynn, SVP of Operations and Engineering at OneNeck. “First, we use, disclose and otherwise process personal data only to provide the services requested by our customers. Second, we maintain robust security to protect it against unauthorized acquisition or use. By demonstrating compliance with the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, our European customers can rest-assured that OneNeck makes the safety of their personal data a mission-critical priority.”

Securing compliance with the EU–US Privacy Shield Framework is in addition to other third-party audits OneNeck regularly submits itself to. Others include Type 2 SSAE 16 (SOC 1) examination, PCI DSS, HIPAA/HITECH and ISO 27001 certification.

“It’s one more validation we offer our customers,” added Flynn. “It builds trust and confidence in our products, services and especially our top-notch data center facilities.”

OneNeck IT Solutions offers a full suite of hybrid IT solutions including cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, ERP application management, professional services and IT hardware. In addition, OneNeck has top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin. Visit oneneck.com for more information.

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, employs nearly 550 people throughout the U.S. The company offers hybrid IT solutions including cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, ERP application management, professional services, IT hardware and local connectivity via top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals manage secure, world-class, hybrid IT infrastructures and applications for businesses around the country. Visit oneneck.com.

TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom/TDS®), headquartered in Madison, Wis., operates OneNeck IT Solutions LLC and BendBroadband, which is part of TDS Broadband Service LLC. Combined, the company employs more than 3,400 people. Visit tdstelecom.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS], a Fortune 500® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately six million customers nationwide through its businesses U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, and TDS Broadband Service LLC. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. employs 10,400 people. Visit tdsinc.com.