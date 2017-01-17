CheapOair Takes Home Two Gold Awards from AVA Digital Awards

AVA Digital Awards Gold Winner We are thrilled to receive this award recognizing the efforts of our mobile and web development teams. The CheapOair website and mobile app are designed to be a seamless tool for booking travel while providing an excellent customer experience.

CheapOair, a leading flights-focused, next generation concierge travel service, was recently honored at the AVA Digital Awards for its creative excellence in web-based production for the CheapOair website and mobile app.

The AVA Digital Awards are sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand production, marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, and freelance professionals. AVA Digital recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication.

“We are thrilled to receive this award recognizing the efforts of our mobile and web development teams,” said Daniel Lizio Katzen, SVP of Product and Revenue at CheapOair. “The CheapOair website and mobile app are designed to be a seamless tool for booking travel while providing an excellent customer experience.”

This award is the first for CheapOair in 2017, but is just the latest in a list of prestigious awards from 2016 for excellence in website, mobile web, and mobile app design including the Interactive Media Awards, the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards, and the Stevie Awards.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is a flights-focused hybrid travel service that enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps, by phone or live chat. CheapOair (http://www.cheapoair.com, 1-800-566-2345) bridges the gap between an online and traditional travel agency with certified travel agents available 24/7 to help find deals and offers to destinations worldwide on over 450 airlines, 150,000 hotels, and 100s of car rental companies. Partner airlines benefit from access to CheapOair's broad customer base that books high yield international travel and add-on ancillaries at above the industry average. Follow CheapOair on Facebook and Twitter to learn how to travel the world for less.