Hixny Announces 2017 Board of Directors

The board of directors of Hixny has re-elected Paul Macielak, President and CEO of the New York Health Plan Association, as Chair for 2017. Hixny is a non-profit healthcare collaborative supporting care coordination to more than 1.7 million patients in the Capital District, Northern New York and the Mohawk Valley.

Macielak will head a board made up of 16 thought leaders representing physicians, hospitals, payers, government and educational institutions, consumers, and employers in our region. Macielak worked with other thought leaders to form Hixny in 1999.

“We are grateful for Paul’s leadership during our exponential growth over the past year,” said Mark McKinney, CEO of Hixny. “We enter 2017 poised to expand our role in improving healthcare throughout northeastern New York. I see Paul as exactly the right person to lead our board toward future growth.”

Hixny empowers modern healthcare by improving the way the healthcare community and patients access, analyze and collaboratively act upon patient-specific information to promote operational efficiency, eliminate unnecessary cost, improve patient outcomes and advance community wellness.

In addition to Macielak, other board officers include Joseph Gambino, CEO of Hometown Health Centers, as Vice Chair; David Kile, Executive Director of Continuing Education and Professional Development at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, as Treasurer; and Dr. Wouter Rietsema, Vice President of Quality and Information Services for The University of Vermont Health Network - Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, as Secretary.

Rounding out the board are: Dr. John Bennett, President and CEO, CDPHP (and the board’s former Chair); Dr. Louis Snitkoff, Medical Director, CapitalCare Medical Group; David Shippee, CEO, Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Services; Sumeet Murarka, Chief Information Officer, Community Care Physicians; William Duax, Vice President of Information Services, Albany Medical Center; Scott Groom, Vice President, Bassett Healthcare Network; Charles Fennell, Regional Chief Information Officer, St. Peter's Health Partners; Dr. Kirk Panneton, Regional Medical Director, Blue Shield of Northeastern New York; James Hopsicker, Vice President of Pharmacy, MVP Health Care; Barbara Hess, Chief Administrative Officer, SEFCU; Bonnie Chavin, President, Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation; and Charles Welge, Director, Public Health Planning and Education, Albany County Department of Health.

Directors and officers are elected to serve a one-year term.

Hixny supports care coordination of more than 1.7 million patients in the Capital District, Northern New York and the Mohawk Valley. To learn more visit http://www.Hixny.org