With the emergence of robotics, drones, augmented/virtual reality, and 3D technologies, the resulting influx of “big data” must be addressed in a uniform way.

The IoT (Internet of Things) is set to offer endless opportunities in infrastructure and construction in the coming years. The challenge is that all these connected devices are changing so swiftly that it is becoming burdensome to create a strategy for how to leverage all this data. This digital transformation is rapidly altering the workforce in the office to the field. To address this vicissitude, Constructech is announcing an initiative, alongside some of the construction industry’s most progressive construction professionals, to develop a data-based protocol for commercial and residential organizations.

“There is suddenly a plethora of new technical solutions becoming available to progressive forward-thinking construction companies who are keen on leveraging technology,” says Sam Lamonica, vice president/CIO, Rosendin Electric. “So it has become critically important for us to push for standards in order to provide consistent integrated technical solutions in a cost-effective manner. We as IT leaders must take a proactive stance in setting expectations with our technology providers that we need to have integrated, collaborative solution sets,” adds Lamonica.

“With the emergence of robotics, drones, augmented/virtual reality, and 3D technologies, the resulting influx of “big data” must be addressed in a uniform way,” explains Peggy Smedley editorial director, Constructech magazine and president of Specialty Publishing Media. “As more companies embrace the IoT, the opportunity for unwanted threats by outside sources expands, creating the need for regulations that will protect important project data once it is shared in the cloud. At the same time, contractors and builders must also ensure they are in accordance with changing legislations and policies for safety, reliability, and environmental care,” she adds.

“Data is only valuable in so far as it drives decision making,” says James “Jef” Farrell, vice president, CTO, Swinerton Builders. “Our ability to collect data of all kinds has far outstripped our ability to organize, share, and access it, making much of what we collect interesting, but of little value. The complexity of the construction industry renders long-term predictions futile; consequently, we must learn to use data in unpredictable ways. Flexibility, resilience, and collaboration are now, more than ever, key characteristics for success in our industry. We must be able to share data easily and efficiently between platforms and groups if we are to achieve even a portion of the benefits that data can provide.”

The initiative—entitled a Baseline to Build On—and the development of a subsequent standard will serve to impact all aspects of construction, including architecture, engineering, fleets, machinery, contracting, as well as building materials and structural methods. Members of the initiative anticipate these newly developed standards will be crucial for developers and manufacturers of all connected products and services moving forward.

In addition, implementing a new data-based standard will further serve to be beneficial from a business standpoint, enabling all companies to create more integrated and collaborative solutions among employees, partners, technology companies, and customers. This can range from wider access to markets, providing economies of scale, and encouraging innovation.

“Constructech has always made it a goal to keep its readers, and the industry as a whole, informed on how technology is changing the way things are done,” says Smedley. “We are excited to continue this mission once again with this initiative and help usher in the next evolution construction.”

The Baseline to Build On initiative includes a four-part series of events that will answer the question of how to leverage data at the jobsite and the office. The series aims to identify how to make the jobsite as robust as the office. The final event, at Constructech Technology Day, will also include an exhibit hall displaying some of the construction technology solutions; a half-day conference; as well as others in the industry.

The first in the four-part series is taking place on Thursday, February 23 in San Jose, Calif. The four-part series will culminate at the Constructech Technology Day event in August.

Below is the initial list of members who have signed up to work on the standard

Chairman: Sam Lamonica, vice president/CIO,Rosendin Electric

Participants: Jef Farrell, vice president, CTO, Swinerton Builders

Dominic Silvia, IT Director, Level 10 Construction

Kevin Soohoo, Director of IT, Air Systems

Mark Carani, Corporate, Vice President, Aldridge Group

Atul Khanzode, Technology and Innovation Leader, DPR Construction

John Bassetti, Director of IT, Pankow Builders

David Burns, Director of Field Systems, McCarthy Building Companies

Tim Malarney, Director of IT, Shiel Sexton

Thad Lutgens, Director of Equipment and IT, LPR Construction

Kevin Hicks, VP in Information Technology, MJ Harris

Taylor Cupp, Project Solutions Technologist, Mortenson Construction

Darin Marsden, Director, Virtual Construction, Faith Technologies

Jim Kissane, Consultant

John Schlitt, Consultant

Danielle Dy Buncio, President, VIATechnik

If you wish to attend the event on February 23, please register by emailing Lynne Flakus at lflakus(at)specialtypub(dot)com

About Constructech magazine

Constructech magazine is where construction and technology converge. The publication influences construction professionals to unleash the business value of technology. constructech.com