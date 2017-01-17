altE's 2017 Solar Conference is Feb 7-8 with a bonus solar and NEC 2017 session the 9th. Year after year, solar installers tell us that altE’s Solar Installer Conference is the best value solar conference...

altE, a long standing distributor of solar power equipment in the Northeast, announced its 6th annual Solar Installer Conference will be held February 7-8, 2017 at the Regency Inn in Boxborough, MA with additional National Electric Code training on the 9th.

The two day event will include a number of solar power product manufacturers exhibiting during the trade show and an extensive offering of training seminars focusing on providing solar installers the opportunity to see new products, earn NABCEP Continuing Education credits and network with fellow solar installers and the solar industry’s leading vendors. An additional third day, the 9th, will be dedicated to training on 2011, 2014 and the upcoming 2017 National Electric Code (NEC) requirements and changes as it affects solar PV installations to train solar installers and electric code inspectors alike.

“We are excited this year to offer our professional solar installer customers from around the country a full agenda of useful, technical solar workshops from and a sold out exhibition room of solar product manufacturer booths this year,” said Sascha Deri, CEO of altE. “Year after year, solar installers tell us that altE’s Solar Installer Conference is the best value solar conference they’ve attended. Our conference provides installers great accessibility to technical experts, ability to talk with manufacturers for extended amount of time and solar electric code knowledge as it applies to the upcoming NEC 2017 requirements - at a third the cost of other solar conferences.”

Vendors such as Aquion Energy, EcoFasten Solar, Fronius, IronRidge, Midnite Solar, OutBack Power, Phocos, Pike Energy, Schneider Electric, Panasonic, and SolarWorld amongst many manufacturers will be exhibiting at this year’s solar conference. In years past, attendees have joined the conference from far away as the Caribbean and California in addition to solar installers and electrical inspectors in the Northeast.

The 2017 altE Installer and Dealer Conference will be held at the Regency Inn (formerly the Holiday Inn), Boxborough, MA, just an hour from Boston. The Regency Inn Boxborough is less than 2 miles from altE’s corporate offices and is conveniently located off I-495, exit 28 at 242 Adams Place, Boxborough, MA.

For more information, visit altE 2017 Solar Installer Conference website.

For additional information about altE visit: http://www.altEstore.com.