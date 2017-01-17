"This promotion underscores Verizon’s commitment to their small business customers and to the work of small business owners everywhere.” - Laura Costa, senior director of client services, Kobie Marketing

Verizon and Kobie Marketing, a leading marketing services and technology provider, announced today the results of its first promotion for Small Business Saturday.

The promotion served as an opportunity to recognize and reward hard-working small business owners. Entrants who submitted videos during the promotion received $200 in American Express® Gift Cards. In all, 99 small business owners submitted videos for the promotion, which ran between November 15 and December 2. New York small business owners accounted for a third of all entrants, while Pennsylvania small business owners accounted for 21 percent.

As part of the promotion, small business owners were directed to answer six questions in a 60-second video shot on their smartphone, tablet or computer. The questions prompted entrants to describe their business and their experiences with Verizon’s small business services. To highlight the stories of the participating small business owners, Verizon featured the videos on its website and social media profiles.

“For this year’s Small Business Saturday, we looked to recognize and reward the small business owners who continue to form the backbone to our economy,” said Tumara Jordan, mass market business marketing manager at Verizon. “We are committed to serving our business customers and helping them succeed in today’s plugged-in world. The video promotion gave us a chance to engage with some of these small business owners in a new and exciting way, and we enjoyed hearing their stories and listening to their ideas and feedback.”

Verizon offers many services for its small business customers, including a customized loyalty program, Verizon Small Biz Rewards. In addition to the American Express® Gift Cards they received, members of this free rewards program who participated in the Small Business Saturday promotion each received 1,000 points, a $10 value toward rewards redemptions.

Verizon Small Biz Rewards is a no-cost, points-based program available to Verizon’s small business customers. Verizon initially teamed with Kobie Marketing in 2012 to revamp its loyalty program and better engage its small business customers. The program, which is now in its fourth year, saw member participation nearly double and continues to reward and retain customers and deliver a high level of customer satisfaction.

“It’s been a pleasure developing Verizon Small Biz Rewards, and we are excited to continue working with Verizon on innovative strategies and campaigns,” said Laura Costa, senior director of client services at Kobie Marketing. “This promotion underscores Verizon’s commitment to their small business customers and to the work of small business owners everywhere. Creating opportunities for engagement is one of the fundamental ways to drive customer loyalty, and using video and social media as the channels of choice demonstrate Kobie’s and Verizon’s commitment to staying fresh.”

The video promotion was launched to celebrate Small Business Saturday, a national movement founded by American Express in 2010 to encourage people across the country to support small and local businesses. The day is celebrated annually on the last Saturday of November, immediately following Black Friday. Since 2011, the U.S. Senate has passed a resolution to officially recognize the annual event. Last year, 95 million shoppers participated in Small Business Saturday, spending $16.2 billion at small, independent businesses1.

To learn more about Kobie’s work with Verizon and about loyalty marketing best strategies, click here. To learn more about Verizon’s Small Biz Rewards program and everything Verizon can do for small business customers, click here.

About Kobie Marketing

Kobie Marketing is a global leader in loyalty marketing and an industry pioneer, delivering end-to-end strategy, technology and program management solutions. For nearly 25 years, Kobie has provided innovative loyalty experiences to the world’s most successful brands, helping clients receive incremental revenue, product and household penetration, and brand advocacy. Kobie drives results and ROI through Kobie Alchemy®, a best-in-class loyalty marketing technology platform. To learn more, visit kobie.com.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc., headquartered in New York City, generated nearly $132 billion in 2015 revenues. Verizon operates America’s most reliable wireless network, with 112.6 million retail connections nationwide. The company also provides communications and entertainment services over America’s most advanced fiber-optic network, and delivers integrated business solutions to customers worldwide. To learn more, visit verizon.com.

1Estimate is based on consumer self-reported data from a 2015 American Express and NFIB-commissioned survey. Spend does not reflect actual receipts or sales.