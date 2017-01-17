Lead Liaison Opens It’s Doors to Partners

“Our customers are at the forefront of our minds. We only want to focus on partnerships that would benefit them." - Jen Worsham, Director of Marketing at Lead Liaison

To kick off the new year, Lead Liaison has recently launched a Partner Program. This strategic step is in an effort to make even more innovative and exciting enhancements to their powerful solutions which include visitor tracking, marketing automation, tools for engaging website visitors with dynamic website content, and more.

The intent is to offer added insight and expertise into an industry dominated by publicly-owned conglomerates. Lead Liaison’s mission has always been to form partnerships with each of their clients to help them reach their marketing and sales goals. This thirst for partnership is now reaching outside of their own client-base and into the marketplace. Jennifer Worsham, Director of Marketing at Lead Liaison, explains, “We believe that ‘two brains are better than one.’ While we strive to give our clients every tool that they could possibly need to be successful, we recognize that there will be some areas outside of our wheelhouse - where other companies do it better. Instead of competing with these companies, we want to partner with them in order to reach a common goal: to give our shared customers every opportunity for success.”

Partnerships are important for Lead Liaison, their partners, and their shared customers because these mutually beneficial relationships help better serve the marketplace. Lead Liaison hopes to use these partnerships as a way to help strengthen areas in which partners may be weak, and vice versa. They will be able to do this by first identifying clients’ pain points. If those pain points are outside of the realm of the software’s functionality, Lead Liaison can help clients close the loop by bringing in a partner’s powerful solution or service.

Up until this point, the marketing automation company has been more than a little selective with the partnerships they have pursued. While there will still be a great deal of vetting, opportunity has now been given to the masses and is expected to make a big impact on the industry as a whole. “Our customers are at the forefront of our minds. We only want to focus on partnerships that would benefit them,” says Worsham.

Partnership opportunities include, but are not limited to, resellers, referrals, and integrations. Past partnerships include print and mail API creator, Lob; Pipedrive CRM, Citrix’ GoToWebinar, Google AdWords/Analytics, Wistia, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and more. Growth Engineer at Lob, Shrav Mehta, comments on his excitement to partner with Lead Liaison this past fall, "Lead Liaison and Lob share [a common] goal, which is why we were excited to partner with them on this project."

In addition to their partnerships, both past and future, Lead Liaison also integrates with over 400 third party applications. They boast a wealth of native integrations, as well as a full-featured API and Zap that offers additional ways to connect the system’s capabilities to other applications or create personalized integrations.

Interested in partnering with Lead Liaison? Visit Lead Liaison’s Partner Page for more information.

About Lead Liaison

Lead Liaison provides cloud-based sales and marketing automation solutions that helps businesses accelerate revenue by attracting, converting, closing and retaining more prospects. Filling a void in the small pool of marketing automation providers that focus on marketing-centric functionality, Lead Liaison gives equal focus to sales providing sophisticated visitor tracking and additional website engagement tools to boost sales effectiveness. Lead Liaison blends ease-of-use, a flexible business model, deep external integration, marketing across social, web, mobile, email and offline channels and powerful functionality, all specifically tailored for mid-sized businesses, into a single platform, called Revenue Generation Software®. Lead Liaison is headquartered in Allen, Texas, near Dallas. For more information, visit http://www.leadliaison.com or call 1-800-89-LEADS (895-3237).