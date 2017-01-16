Patrick Roy Upper Deck Authenticated Tegata piece is now available as part of his exclusive signature deal with Upper Deck!

Patrick Roy is undeniably one of the greatest goalies of all-time and the only player in NHL® history to win the Conn Smythe Trophy (presented to the MVP of the Stanley Cup playoffs) three times during his illustrious career with the Montreal Canadiens and the Colorado Avalanche. He has won the Stanley Cup 4 times, and both the Canadiens and the Avalanche have retired his number (33). Affectionately known as “Saint Patrick” for his heroics in the 1986 playoffs where he led the Montreal Canadiens to a Stanley Cup Championship as a rookie, Roy was enshrined into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2006 and now joins Upper Deck’s exclusive lineup of superstar athletes.

“Patrick Roy is the epitome of a true hockey legend,” said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. “We are honored to be able to offer fans premium collectibles that capture some of Roy’s most memorable moments with both the Avalanche and the Canadiens.”

A few standouts from the new Roy collection include a 36” square “Tegata” print that showcases an autographed Roy handprint (a Japanese form of memorabilia reserved for the most elite athletes), two “Breaking Through” pieces that feature an actual puck coming through the glass and an enormous framed signature piece entitled “The Show.” Upper Deck is also offering more traditional signed memorabilia items as well, all of which is available exclusively at http://www.UpperDeckStore.com/patrick_roy. Upper Deck also has plans to insert Roy-signed cards in a variety of 2016-17 Upper Deck NHL® trading card products.

