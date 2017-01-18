Cellular Sales Opens Third Colorado store in Highlands Ranch

Cellular Sales' store in Highlands Ranch, Colo., is the company's third in the Centennial State We introduced ourselves to the people of Highlands Ranch to let them know what Cellular Sales is all about.

Cellular Sales, the nation’s largest Verizon premium retailer, has opened its third Colorado store since Oct. 2016 in Highlands Ranch.

The new store, which opened on Dec. 9, is located at 9225 S. Broadway. Cellular Sales held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the weeks after it opened in order to invite the Highlands Ranch community to the new store.

“We introduced ourselves to the people of Highlands Ranch to let them know what Cellular Sales is all about,” said Regional Director Colby Smith. “We put our roots down in Colorado in the fourth quarter of 2016, and we’ve been seeing tremendous growth.”

Cellular Sales, which operates 600 stores across the U.S., opened its first two Colorado stores in Oct. 2016 in Thornton and Superior. The Highlands Ranch location marks the company’s third store opening in Colorado in 2016.

“Colorado represents a big growth area for us, and we hope to continue that growth,” Regional Director James Russell said. “We have big things planned for 2017.”

The new Cellular Sales store in Highlands Ranch seeks to hire sales professionals with a passion for customer service. Those interested in applying for jobs at the Highlands Ranch Cellular Sales store may email Cellular Sales Recruiter Matt Henry at Matt.Henry(at)cellularsales(dot)com.

About Cellular Sales

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Cellular Sales was founded in 1993 and has been named by Inc. Magazine as one of the nation’s fastest-growing privately owned retailers for eight of the past nine years. The company currently employs nearly 4,500 people and operates approximately 600 stores nationwide. Job seekers may visit jobs.cellularsales.com. For more information on the company, visit cellularsales.com.

