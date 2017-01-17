Eric T. Tung, Director Digital Communications I'm excited to start helping our clients as part of the Goto Marketers team.

GoTo Marketers Inc. today announced today that Eric T. Tung of Houston Texas, has joined the firm to support their growing portfolio of national and international customers. Having spent over a decade in social media marketing, communications, recruiting, and customer service, Eric Tung brings a wealth of experience in digital communications, Prior to joining GoTo Marketers, Eric was instrumental in developing digital communications strategy at BMC Software during which time Eric was recognized as the #33 Top Social Media Talent by Forbes. Eric holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin.

You can follow Eric on twitter @EricTTung

Eric Tung joins GoTo Marketers as Director of Digital Communications to continue GoTo Marketers’ success providing digital marketing services to some of the world’s leading technology and service companies. “I am excited to start a new challenge with GoTo Marketers and look forward to working with the team to further expand their already extensive digital marketing services offered” said Tung “I am fortunate to be joining such a respected company that prides itself not only on top quality service, but also becoming a trusted partner of the companies it partners with.”

William Goddard, President and CEO said, “Eric’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge will make him a key addition to the GoTo Marketers team. The increasing demand from our existing and potential customers led us to look for a strategic addition to our team. Having worked with Eric in the past, we knew he fit in with our ethos of value and exceptional service. I’m confident that Eric will play a significant role in our goal of delivering high quality solutions and services and his appointment is just another commitment to digital marketing excellence for our clients.”

About GoTo Marketers Inc.

GoTo Marketers Inc., is a full-service digital marketing agency. Since 2012, GoTo Marketers has helped leading technology and services companies successfully execute on marketing plans by making the resources and relevant domain expertise available to them in a unique service based model.