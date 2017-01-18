We spent many years living a selfish life to now living generously. Not only is this concert going to help us reach others for Christ but feed many more children in Haiti.

Elevating Christian Ministries, a non-profit organization dedicated to feeding children and sustainable missions work, is promoting a concert that will raise funds for their projects in Haiti. Elevation Worship, the music team of 25,000 member Elevation Church in Charlotte North Carolina, will be headlining the concert. Elevation Worship will be joined by Christian rock band Audio Adrenaline and D-Will.

The concert is on February 17, 2017 at the SRC Arena in Syracuse NY. The goal of the concert is to raise awareness and generate support for Elevating Christian Ministries and their projects in Haiti. The organization is currently feeding 2,500 children a day with nutritious whole-wheat bread that is made with bread ovens the Camillerri’s have built in communities in Haiti. Their goal is to feed 10,000 children a day through support from donors and sustainable empowerment with the communities they are supporting.

100% of proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to feeding children through Elevating Christian Ministries.

For more information, to buy tickets, or to volunteer, visit http://www.elevatinghaiti.com.

About Elevating Christian Ministries

Elevating Christian Ministries Inc is a non-profit organization devoted to feeding children in Haiti. Their mission is to elevate communities in Haiti from a culture of desperation to one of restored hope and self sustainability. They are currently feeding 2,500+ children in Haiti. By the end of 2017, their goal is to see 10,000 children fed daily as a result of donors. They assist communities in Haiti through their bread project so that they can focus on educating children and expanding their reach locally.