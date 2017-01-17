Brady SPC Releases TOUGHSORB™ Semi-Permanent Adhesive Mats

TOUGHSORB™ Semi-Permanent Adhesive Mats When you need to contain leaks, mask tracking and provide additional absorbency and employee protection in high traffic aisles and walkways, try our TOUGHSORB mats.

Brady (NYSE:BRC), a global leader in industrial and safety printing systems and solutions, today announced its new Brady SPC TOUGHSORB™ Semi-Permanent Adhesive Mats. These mats are easily adhered to and removed from most surfaces for use absorbing leaks, trips and spills indoors or outdoors.

“When you need to contain leaks, mask tracking and provide additional absorbency and employee protection in high traffic aisles and walkways, try our TOUGHSORB mats,” says Courtney Bohman, global product manager for Brady SPC. “These mats are easy to install and the blue color provides an aesthetically pleasing finish in aisles and walkways, while masking and absorbing liquid spills.”

The TOUGHSORB mats are constructed of needle-punched polypropylene, providing nearly 25% more absorbency compared to other options. The self-stick adhesive backing allows users to simply roll out the mat, cut it to size and adhere. They are also easy to remove, without leaving residue.

Learn more at BradyID.com/SPC

For Brady’s complete product offering, visit BradyID.com.

