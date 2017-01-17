Rec1 has earned an outstanding reputation for offering an industry-leading software solution for parks and recreation departments,” said CivicPlus President Brian Rempe. “This combination will allow both entities to expand and strengthen their offerings.

CivicPlus, the nation’s leader in government website design and technology, has announced that it has acquired Rec1, a leader in recreation management software for local government parks and recreation departments. The acquisition will expand CivicPlus’ product portfolio, strengthening its offering as a comprehensive solution provider for municipalities.

“Rec1 has earned an outstanding reputation for offering an industry-leading software solution for parks and recreation departments,” said CivicPlus President Brian Rempe. “This combination will allow both entities to expand and strengthen their offerings. Rec1 is an ideal partner for CivicPlus as we work to meet our goal of being a total solution provider for local government.”

Per Landon Schenck, founder and president of Rec1, the partnership with CivicPlus will also offer a more comprehensive solution for the existing clients of both entities.

“By combining with CivicPlus, our clients will have access to an expanded portfolio of integrated solutions tailored for local government, including website design, emergency notifications, and human resource management,” said Schenck. “In addition, CivicPlus’ clients will be able to integrate our existing solution into their CivicEngage websites. Our partnership is a win-win for everyone.”

Preston Todd Advisors served as advisor to CivicPlus on the transaction.

About CivicPlus

CivicPlus is the integrated technology platform for local government, working with over 2,500 local governments including municipalities, counties, and municipal departments. CivicPlus has been selected by Inc. Magazine as “One of the Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies in the U.S.” since 2011. For more information visit CivicPlus.com.