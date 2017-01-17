Holly Grissom Joins Formetco’s Digital Sales Team

We are delighted to welcome Holly to Formetco. She brings valuable outdoor advertising industry experience and fresh energy into the territory.

Formetco, Inc., the largest full-service supplier to the outdoor advertising industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Holly Grissom to the Digital Sales Team. Holly will be concentrating her efforts on the West Coast territory. Grissom is a graduate of Florida State University, has worked at the Florida Department of Transportation and most recently served as the Public Service/Communication Director for the Florida Outdoor Advertising Association, where she coordinated all aspects of the association’s Public Service Program. "We are delighted to welcome Holly to Formetco,” said Jock Gibb, Vice-President of Sales for Formetco. “She brings valuable outdoor advertising industry experience and fresh energy into the territory. She will be a major asset to our Formetco team.”

About Formetco

Atlanta-based Formetco is the world’s largest full-service outdoor advertising supplier. With over 46 years of outdoor innovation, Formetco offers all outdoor advertising needs, from LED digital billboards, entertainment boards and sports scoreboards to billboard installation hardware and safety equipment. All products are designed for reliability and efficiency. For more information about Formetco, please call 1-800-FORMETCO or visit http://formetco.com.