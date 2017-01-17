FoodLogiQ Expands Teams in Sales, Customer Success and Marketing

FoodLogiQ, the leading SaaS provider of food safety compliance, traceability, and supply chain transparency software solutions, announced today the expansion of its team with several new hires in sales, customer success, marketing as well as the appointment of two leadership positions, Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Sales.

“FoodLogiQ is now at a time of rapid growth and this is an exciting moment in the history of the company,” said Dean Wiltse, CEO of FoodLogiQ. “Adding these talented individuals to our team will not only drive FoodLogiQ to the next level but will support our company’s vision to provide our customers in the food industry the best possible solutions and support.”

As the newly appointed Chief Technology Officer, Charles Irizarry will oversee technology and engineering efforts for the company. Formerly the Chief Product Architect and Managing Director at Rokk3r Labs, his experience includes managing sophisticated, multi-disciplinary technology teams, having launched over 20 different platforms and products across multiple businesses and industries.

Chris Haase joins FoodLogiQ in the newly created position of Vice President of Sales. Chris joins FoodLogiQ from SciQuest where he was Director of Strategic Accounts for 5 years. With deep software sales and leadership experience that also included time at Ultimus and Oce, Chris will direct sales strategy and drive revenue for the company.

Under Chris’ leadership, the sales team has also expanded with the addition of three new sales team members. Michelle Wells joins as the Western Regional Sales Manager, bringing extensive sales and leadership experience working in SaaS technology following her former positions at SciQuest and CivicPlus.

John Koski joins as a Sales Executive to focus on growth of the food manufacturing market, joining from NetSuite where he has developed a deep knowledge of the food and beverage industry.

And Todd Fabec joins the team to oversee small and mid-market accounts, offering a broad experience working in sales, marketing and consulting in a variety of industries from retail to technology.

Shawn Shefte joins the FoodLogiQ customer success team as a Customer Success Manager. Prior to FoodLogiQ, he held customer success positions at Cisco and Apptio.

As Public Relations and Marketing Manager, Roberta Patterson becomes the point for FoodLogiQ corporate communications and supports marketing initiatives. She will leverage her broad experience in marketing to raise FoodLogiQ’s brand visibility in the food industry and the press.

The additions to the team are coincided by a promotion within the company. Jeff Ramsaur has been promoted to the new position of Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives. In this new role, he will focus on strategic initiatives across sales, account management, product development and customer success.

About FoodLogiQ

FoodLogiQ® LLC is a leading SaaS provider of food safety compliance, traceability, and supply chain transparency software solutions. We help restaurant operators, food retailers and other food companies achieve end-to-end traceability while supporting safe and high quality food products across the supply chain. FoodLogiQ Connect is an online supplier community used by food companies to manage quality, safety, audit, regulatory compliance and traceability needs across their supply chains. To meet mounting regulatory requirements and consumer demands for transparency, food companies are leveraging FoodLogiQ Connect to validate supplier compliance with food safety and act with confidence in the event of a food safety or quality issue.

To request a demo, please visit http://www.FoodLogiQ.com/demo

Contact:

Roberta Patterson

Public Relations and Marketing Manager at FoodLogiQ

919-484-4546

rpatterson(at)foodlogiq(dot)com