Line 6 Introduces Echo Farm 3.0 64-Bit AAX Plug-In

Line 6, Inc. (Exhibiting in Marriott Grand Ballroom A-D) today introduced Echo FarmTM 3.0 plug-in, offering a legendary collection of vintage echo and delay effects in an updated 64-bit AAX format for Pro Tools 11 and higher. Each modeled effect delivers the detailed sonic properties of tubes, tape and vintage electronics, so artists and engineers can easily add organic warmth and mojo to their mix.

“The original Echo Farm plug-in was a staple in top studios throughout the world and has appeared on countless hit records,” said Marcus Ryle, President, Line 6. “Echo Farm 3.0 combines that same beloved collection of vintage echo effects with powerful 64-bit AAX performance and compatibility with the latest Pro Tools versions, so artists and musicians can bring their favorite effects back to the studio.”

Echo Farm 3.0 features 12 models based on* vintage hardware units like Maestro® Echoplexes, Roland® RE-101 Space Echo®, Boss® DM-2, Electro-Harmonix® Memory Man and T.C. Electronic® 2290, plus great-sounding Line 6 originals.

A simple, easy-to-use interface makes it simple to control tape wow n’ flutter, filter-swept modulation, bit resolution and more. Delay time can quickly be set via knob, tap tempo, BPM and note value, or locked to the global tempo of a Pro Tools session to follow any tempo variations. The defeatable Time Ramp feature delivers smooth tape-style changes in delay time, and comes complete with pitch smear for even more vintage authenticity.

With Echo Farm 3.0, Pro Tools users can finally open up their old projects on a new Pro Tools system. Settings and presets are 100% compatible with older Pro Tools sessions, preserving any existing sounds. With 64-bit AAX performance and support for sample rates up to 192 kHz, Echo Farm 3.0 no longer requires DSP hardware and can run on any laptop or desktop CPU.

Pricing & Availability

Echo Farm 3.0 will cost $199 for new purchases and $49 for upgrades from the TDM version. It will be available in February, 2017. Learn more at http://line6.com/echo-farm/.

*All product names used herein are trademarks of their respective owners, which are in no way associated or affiliated with Line 6. These trademarks of other manufacturers are used solely to identify the products of those manufacturers whose tones and sounds were studied during Line 6's sound model development.

About Line 6, Inc.

For two decades, Line 6 has created products that empower modern musicians to create, perform and record in ways they never thought possible. Line 6 products are feature-rich, easy to use, and leverage groundbreaking digital technology that inspires musicians to achieve their full creative potential. With a long history of firsts, Line 6 has a proven track record of creating category-defining products—from the first modeling amplifier to the POD® multi-effects device, Spider® amps, Variax® guitars, Relay® digital wireless, AMPLIFi® amplifiers, and more. Recently, the Line 6 HelixTM guitar processor has received numerous accolades and awards, including the Guitar World “Platinum Award”, the Premier Guitar “Premier Gear Award”, and the Guitar Player “Editor's Pick” and “Hall of Fame” awards. In 2016 Line 6 celebrated their 20th anniversary of industry-leading innovation and remarkable growth. For more information, visit line6.com.

