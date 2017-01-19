Organization reports provide at-a-glance usage across the program The organization tool saves teams time when moving communicators and teachers around each year.

CoughDrop (mycoughdrop.com) announced the release of a first of its kind organizational interface designed to support school districts, lending libraries, and other systems that manage multiple users of augmentative and alternative communication (AAC).

AAC is often utilized by individuals with autism, cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, ALS, or Rett Syndrome to further communication. While CoughDrop is a powerful, cloud-based AAC solution, the app also aims to support the team surrounding the AAC communicator. This means, in part, supporting the schools and districts where users attend classes.

“CoughDrop is meant to make voices heard,” said company founder, Brian Whitmer, ”But it is also there to make communication easier for everyone involved in the AAC process. This newest release gives districts and programs a clear view of AAC usage for individual users as well as for the district as a whole.”

CoughDrop’s organizational interface gives a birds-eye view of data and usage across the program. It structures district or group information in a way to allow managers to view data from a broad perspective.

Within the organization, managers can separate their students into “rooms” which could be classrooms, units, or groups. They also have the ability to add or remove communicators from a group, assign or change a group’s teacher or therapist, and maintain control of available licenses.

“Teachers, therapists, and administrators have a lot on their plate already," said Melissa Whitmer, CoughDrop's Marketing Manager, "And we want to make it easier for them to encourage the AAC users they are supporting. The organization tool saves teams time when moving communicators and teachers around each year, and gives them better information on utilization throughout the year.”

Through the CoughDrop app, managers can quickly access reports for single AAC users or for the group as whole. They can message everyone connected to a particular communicator or check to see who is or is not using the program. Managers and group supervisors also have full access to CoughDrop’s included logs, reports, and messaging to make tracking vocabulary, language learning, and growth simpler.

“Schools are busy places,” said Whitmer. “We don’t want AAC to get lost in everything else that goes on inside a classroom. This addition just makes it that much easier for everyone involved to see the big picture and know what needs to be done.”

This versatile management tool is included as part of any organization or bulk purchase. To sign up or learn more about CoughDrop’s organizational interface visit mycoughdrop.com.