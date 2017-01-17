Switcheroo Surpasses $25K Goal on Kickstarter One Week After Launch

We have been working hard to develop this product and are excited to get it out into the market and into people’s homes to solve their lighting issues.

Pittsburgh-based start-up Switcheroo announced today that it successfully reached its fundraising goal of $25,000 on Kickstarter, one week after the campaign’s launch on January 9, 2017. Over 300 backers have contributed to date, pre-ordering nearly 900 Switcheroo units and counting. With 22 days still remaining in the campaign, which ends on February 8, 2017, the company expects to raise additional funds to take the novel product from handmade fully-functional prototypes into mass-produced units.

Switcheroo solves a common household problem in which a wall switch turns on an outlet somewhere in the room, but not the outlet that the homeowner prefers it to activate. Switcheroo allows the user to easily change which outlets are controlled by existing switches, or to control a group of outlets with a single switch, without the need for Wifi or a smartphone app, and without having to re-run any wiring.

“The fact that the goal was reached quickly is a great sign that there is sufficient demand for the product, and that we have a significant base of supporters,” said Switcheroo founder Mike Neilson. “We have been working hard to develop this product and are excited to get it out into the market and into people’s homes to solve their lighting issues.”

Switcheroo was a member of the 2016 class at AlphaLab Gear, one of the top hardware accelerator programs in the country. Switcheroo is available on Kickstarter for as little as $34 for a two-pack, with expected product delivery in the fall of 2017.