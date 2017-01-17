“We are delighted to have Sandra Lee join us as our keynote for this year’s Miami Breast Cancer Conference®" - Phil Talamo

Physicians Education Review®, LCC (PER®) announces philanthropist, author, television personality, and breast cancer survivor Sandra Lee as keynote speaker for the 34th Annual Miami Breast Cancer Conference®, on March 9-12, 2017 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Florida.

In making the announcement, PER® president, Phil Talamo, said, “We are delighted to have Sandra Lee join us as our keynote for this year’s Miami Breast Cancer Conference®. For over 3 decades, Miami Breast® has focused on providing information to attendees that they can take home and use in their practice the following day. Hearing from Sandra, and her personal perspective and experience during the course of her treatment, will be something that all participants will resonate with and be able to use after the meeting.”

Sandra Lee, who is known for her work as a television chef on shows Semi-Homemade Cooking and Sandra’s Money Saving Meals; the best-selling author of 27 books including a novel, The Recipe Box, and a memoir, Made from Scratch; and Editor in Chief of Sandra Lee Magazine and sandralee.com, was diagnosed with breast cancer in May of 2015, and has become a leading advocate for mammograms and early detection. Lee, who has been cancer free since September 2015, has continued to speak candidly about her experiences in order to uplift and inspire women who are battling breast cancer.

The 34th Annual Miami Breast Cancer Conference® is a renowned CME conference with over 1,000 attendees every year, and is dedicated to advancement of state-of-the-art treatments by fostering innovation through bringing top surgical, medical, and radiation oncologists together to collaborate on the latest therapeutic approaches to optimize patient care. The conference is open to any oncologists, nurse practitioners, nurses, physician assistants, researchers, and other health care professionals. For more information or to register for this year’s conference visit http://www.gotoper.com/conferences/mbcc/meetings/34th-annual-miami-breast-cancer-conference

About PER®

Since 1995, PER® has been the educational resource of choice for live and online activities focusing on oncology and hematology. PER® provides high-quality, evidence-based activities featuring leading national and international faculty with a focus on practice-changing advances and standards of care in treatment and disease management. Activities also include topics on emerging strategies currently under investigation, supportive care, diagnosis and staging, prevention, screening and early detection, and practice management. With the rapid advances occurring in the field of oncology, understanding how to use molecular data to diagnose and stage patients, selecting the most appropriate candidates for novel therapeutic agents, individualizing treatment based on tumor type, and referring patients to clinical trials will continue to ensure the highest level of patient care is provided. PER® serves the oncology health care community, including physicians, fellows, advanced practice nurses, nurses, physician assistants, pharmacists, and researchers. PER® is part of the Cranbury, N.J.-based Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc. family of businesses. Learn more at http://www.gotoper.com and http://www.mjhassoc.com