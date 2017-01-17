Alive Studios has taken the bleeding-edge technology on Sprout Pro to create a super fun and engaging learning experience.

Alive Studios is an early education software developer based in the Atlanta area with a line of classroom solutions that helps early learners become proficient in reading (English) and math using hands-on augmented technology. The Learning live Plus Suite is the company’s bundled solution for reading and math and is the first of its kind to incorporate 3D augmented reality magic, which allows their 26 animal characters (A to Z) to spring to life and interact with children. The company will be introducing the Learning alive Plus Station for Sprout Pro by HP at FETC in Orlando and BETT in London later this month. Sprout Pro by HP is a next-generation immersive learning station that features 2D and 3D capture capabilities, dual multi-touch displays and hi-resolution cameras. Now, it can show off its amazing and highly-innovative feature set even more so in the early education space. “We’re giddy to introduce our unique reading and math solutions on the HP Sprout Pro to educators around the world!” exclaimed Cynthia B. Kaye, CEO and Chief Zoo Keeper of Alive Studios. This revolutionary new solution has also been catching tremendous attention in several countries looking to teach English as a second language.

Letters alive® Plus, the reading portion of the learning suite, teaches the foundations for reading English and is aligned to state standards for kindergarten. In addition to its eye-popping and interactive 3D graphics, Letters alive® Plus uses a cross-curricular approach by tying in sciences via 26 beautifully animated animal characters. Early learners are taught animal facts while learning letter names, letter sounds, sight words, word building, and sentence building. “By incorporating a differentiated learning experience that taps the key learning modalities, we’re able to increase engagement and retention across all learners including ELL, At Risk, and Special Needs,” added Kaye. This non-conventional, technology-based instruction is credited by many of its users as one of the biggest contributors to improved literacy scores.

The multi-touch display and high-definition Touch Mat technology offered in Sprout Pro will be fully-utilized with the Learning alive Suite. With ordinary looking flashcards, early learners will be able to build words and sentences that come to life in beautiful 3D animation. “I love watching our software run on Sprout Pro. They simply go together like peas and carrots,” said Kaye. The software also uses the built-in projection capabilities of Sprout Pro. In Letters alive, the buttons are projected onto the 20-point Touch Mat, allowing children to touch and interact as they complete the exercise. HP’s Director of Education for Immersive Computing, Laura Vidal-Borrell stated, “Alive Studios has taken the bleeding-edge technology on Sprout Pro to create a super fun and engaging learning experience. We are very excited to see the Learning alive Plus Station for Sprout Pro by HP used in schools and libraries across the world to support early learning and literacy.”

Company Information

Alive Studios provides supplemental reading and math solutions for PreK-3rd grade. They are the world's first company to develop an Augmented Reality-based curriculum for early education. For more information on Alive Studios’ full suite of educational products, please visit their website at http://www.AliveStudiosCo.com.

Product Information

Augmented Reality-based learning kit that uses kinesthetic, visual, and auditory learning modalities to teach reading and math for early learners. Provides an engaging 3D experience without glasses on the Sprout Pro by HP! For more information, please visit their website at http://www.AliveStudiosCo.com/hpsprout.