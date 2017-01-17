The overall idea with the Evolve Planner is to plan your life and manage your money to live the life you want.

Andrea de Fraga, a Business Management professor at Chicago’s Columbia College, believes that money is a powerful resource to reach big personal goals. She created a tool to help people visualize their goals and keep them accountable through the Evolve Planner.

Needing funds to cover the planner production costs, de Fraga led a Kickstarter Campaign to reach $10,000 within 30 days last fall. Two hundred and thirty-seven backers made her dream possible as they pledged $10,376.

“I was overwhelmingly pleased with the response of this campaign, “ she says. “This shows me that people are willing to take their financial situations into their own hands and become responsible for the outcome of their dreams.”

In order to effectively promote the Kickstarter campaign, de Fraga utilized social media influencers and formed partnerships with local businesses. Many bloggers were invited to ask de Fraga questions through Facebook Live chats. She is also working with organizations to present the Evolve Planner at educational seminars.

With the Kickstarter pledges, de Fraga can now produce more of the Evolve Planner to sell to the public. The goal of this planner is to teach the importance of financial literacy to all ages whether one is a millennial, Gen Xer or a Baby Boomer. Handling finances is something everyone can learn.

“The overall idea with the Evolve Planner is to plan your life and manage your money to live the life you want,” she says. “I make it as simple as possible.”

To purchase The Evolve Planner and Excel document available as a companion to the planner, visit https://myevolveplanner.com/.

About Andrea de Fraga, Creator of the Evolve Planner:

Andrea de Fraga is a Business Management professor at Chicago’s Columbia College. Most of her career concentrated in finance for mid-size companies. She was responsible for reaching company goals through careful money management. Building assets and funds were the tools to achieve those objectives. She uses her experience and knowledge in her own financial life and teaches students the basic principles of management. De Fraga is passionate about the idea that once people learn to use money as a tool, they have the freedom to live the life they want. She created The Evolve Planner as an important tool that can help people build habits to achieve their life goals and ultimately have the freedom to live the life they desire.

