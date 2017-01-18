TwoGolfGuys.com Announces its Annual $300 Golf Gear Giveaway!

We're not a funded startup or anything like that, but we're trying to do everything we can to help the game of golf thrive. The more people who start or continue to play the game, the better.

TwoGolfGuys.com Announces Its Annual Golf Gear Giveaway

TwoGolfGuys.com, a website specializing in educational golf content and product reviews, has announced its annual Golf Gear Giveaway. Golfers participating in golf outings worldwide are eligible to win $300 in golf gear that is reviewed by Two Golf Guys. These products include drivers, woods and hybrids, irons, wedges, golf balls, rangefinders, golf GPS watches, and more.

"The social aspect of golf is very important, so we started the Golf Gear Giveaway to encourage and support people who participate in social golf events - whether it's an outing with friends, a charity golf outing, or a corporate event," said Chris Jeffries, a co-founder of Two Golf Guys. "Our hope is that organized outings draw more people to the game of golf, and ultimately, cause them to play more often."

In 2016, Two Golf Guys announced its Grow the Game Scholarship, which offers a $500 scholarship to golfers planning careers in the golf industry or committing to grow the game of golf. College students from around the country have applied for this scholarship and Two Golf Guys is excited to announce the scholarship recipient later this spring. With the Golf Gear Giveaway, Two Golf Guys is furthering its effort to grow the game of golf by supporting golfers who get together to enjoy the game.

Any golfer who has participated in a qualifying golf event is eligible for the Golf Gear Giveaway drawing, which will occur at the end of 2017. The $300 drawing may be increased in future years with the help of gear sponsors.

"We're excited to coordinate with event organizers to maximize participation in the drawing so that as many golfers as possible have a chance to win," said Kyle Hammich, co-founder of Two Golf Guys. “We view the Golf Gear Giveaway as a fantastic way to grow the game of golf. We're not a funded startup or anything like that, but we're trying to do everything we can to help the game of golf thrive. The more people who start or continue to play the game, the better.”

Golfers who participate in a group golf event in 2017 can enter the contest by sending an email to giveaway@twogolfguys.com with the following info:



Name

Event/Group name (if applicable)

A description of the event (date, type of outing, location)

Email address

To check out a sample of the helpful reviews that Two Golf Guys produces for a variety of golf products, please feel free to visit https://twogolfguys.com/best-golf-gps-watch-reviews/.