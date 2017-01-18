Priatek Awarded 2016 Startup of the Year

Priatek received the coveted 2016 Startup of the Year Award by TiE Tampa Bay, at their annual TiEconFL conference. "The goal of the TiEtan Startup of The Year Award is to celebrate the story of grit, and single-minded pursuit of success against all odds that most startups encounter but few manage to navigate. In Milind and his team at Priatek, TiE Tampa Bay's selection committee found their role model worth showcasing to aspiring entrepreneurs everywhere for determination, progress and positive impact on the community. Hearty congratulations to Priatek for winning of the TiEtan award at the TiEcon Florida 2016 conference,” said Ramesh Sambasivan, President of TIEconFL.

“The TiE organization has been incredibly supportive of our company, especially in the early years when it was the toughest. We appreciative all the support and trust of TiE Tampa Bay,” said Milind Bharvirkar, President of Priatek. When asked about what has made Priatek so successful, Bharvirkar said, “You need determination, a great team, and a product that truly is a solution to a problem in a growing market. This has been an incredible journey for my team and me.”

“Priatek’s technology platform has created a new way for retailers and brands to engage with consumers in a cost effective and measurable way,” said Bharvirkar. “Marketing experts estimate that most Americans are exposed to 4,000 to 10,000 advertisements each day. Consumers are desensitized to regular advertising which results in them trying to block, ignore, or escape ads. Retailers and brands are struggling to connect with their consumers. At Priatek, we’ve found a creative new way to solve that problem by connecting retailers and brands with consumers through fun, rewards and prizes. Consumers love the experience because they always win a prize or discount off products they want. Brands love it because they can measure the performance of their promotions.”

Priatek launched their mobile in2win app as well as their network of interactive kiosks located in malls and other high-traffic locations throughout Tampa Bay. The company secured several strategic partnerships as well as high-profile license agreements. “This is only the beginning for Priatek. 2017 is going to be an even bigger year for us,” said Bharvirkar.

About TiE Tampa Bay:

TiE Tampa Bay is a not-for-profit organization, tax-exempt under Section 501(c) (6), created to foster entrepreneurship through mentoring, networking, and education in Florida. TiE Tampa Bay’s leadership is comprised fully of accomplished volunteers with a successful track record in entrepreneurship, and a willingness to help other entrepreneurs. Membership fees and non-dues revenues are channeled entirely towards TiE Tampa Bay’s various programs and events designed to support the entrepreneurial ecosystem through education, mentoring and networking opportunities for entrepreneurs. TiE Tampa Bay is part of the global TiE group, the largest not-for-profit organization promoting entrepreneurship globally. This allows for TiE Tampa Bay to offer unique programs that bring to Florida world-class expertise and thought-leadership from around the globe. TiE is an entrepreneurship organization led entirely by volunteers, and TiE Tampa Bay is proud to bring the dedication of its volunteers to serve Florida’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

About Priatek

Priatek designs and manages custom prize promotions for local and national advertisers under its in2win brand. in2win provides advertisers with the ability to engage with qualified consumers through a network of touchscreen kiosks located in high-traffic locations. At in2win kiosks, consumers select promotions and always win a valuable prize or discount. Advertisers receive comprehensive data analytics that reveal key insights about the success of their promotion. in2win re-engages consumers through its mobile app, social media, and email. in2win is revolutionizing the way brands attract, engage, and sell products to consumers. For more information, go to http://www.priatek.com.

###