Global Processing Systems Partners With POS Bank

Global Processing Systems has made a huge investment in partnering with POS Bank. They have purchased several Point of Sale products available for all business types and have had huge success. They have began distributing product all throughout the U.S.

These POS Systems have become a key facet of the company’s activities. In-house engineers customize the POS Software for retailers and restaurant owners; allowing all business owners to track inventory, reduce theft, control employees, and calculate profits and losses at a efficient and effective way.

Moses Heredia the CEO/Founder of Global Processing Systems thanks the implementation of EMV (Europay, MasterCard and Visa) for the success. While many Payment Processors have found it costly as well as challenging to implement new EMV, Heredia recognized it as a big opportunity and capitalized on it, “What has brought big success to our organization in the past year and a half is EMV. EMV sparked up our revenue high on the new Point Of Sale Systems we are distributing. The technology has helped us grow; I think it is a poor excuse of some business owners who are not taking advantage of the new technology or new software”.

For more information, please visit http://www.gprocessing.com or contact (866) 823-1960.