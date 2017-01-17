HaulFox Releases Proprietary Freight Brokerage TMS

One platform to replace them all…that was our goal. Brokers no longer have to build a load, look externally for capacity, or pricing, we’ve integrated all day to day functions into one single platform. It’s the TMS you never have to leave.

HaulFox LLC, a transportation logistics software company, announces the release of its proprietary cloud-based Transportation Management System (TMS). This new proprietary TMS enables transportation/logistics providers (3PLs and Freight Brokers) to execute all necessary day to day function in one single brokerage platform.

“One platform to replace them all…that was our goal. Brokers no longer have to build a load, look externally for capacity, or pricing, we’ve integrated all day to day functions into one single platform. It’s the TMS you never have to leave,” said HaulFox’s founder and COO, Jonathan Drouin.

HaulFox’s proprietary TMS offers technology that eliminates the necessity of switching in and out of systems, whether accessing capacity on load boards, carrier safety checks, tracking, CRM or external pricing tools. 3PL’s and Freight Broker’s will be pleased to learn that HaulFox’s TMS applies the newest technologies to enable the automation of shipper/carrier matching that was previously a human-exclusive task.

HaulFox has designed their TMS’s user interface to be highly intuitive with the intent to offer the user a fresh, innovative platform that is extremely robust and easy to use.

HaulFox’s TMS includes their original Back Haul matching technology and the recently released pricing module. Included in HaulFox’s TMS is Back Haul, HaulFox's first software platform, which focuses on the "big data" that freight brokerages and 3PLs typically fail to leverage. The software tool takes both current available carrier capacity and unawarded customer opportunities through their proprietary cloud based platform to instantly match up the most advantageous customer/carrier alignment. HaulFox’s tools enable the broker to significantly increase revenue within their current customer base.

About HaulFox, LLC

HaulFox LLC is a proprietary software company based in Dallas, TX. HaulFox focuses on developing freight technology platforms to service the Transportation/Logistics Industry with an emphasis on 3PLs. The HaulFox team is comprised of experienced 3PL practitioners, Senior Software Developers, and Data Scientists who are creating value added solutions to the industry (including TMS, Pricing, CRM, Live Tracking, Accounting and Capacity Solutions).