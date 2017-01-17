John, Kyle, and the Anchorage team are highly regarded professionals in the environmental and energy fields.

Holland & Hart announced today the addition of Kyle W. Parker and John C. Martin as partners, along with the opening of an office in Anchorage, Alaska. Three additional lawyers will join the firm, in addition to a policy expert.

Our 500-lawyer law firm has the largest environmental law practice in the country, as reported by Law360, and the addition of the Anchorage office will augment those strengths and create natural synergies with the firm’s offerings to clients in a myriad of industries.

“The practice alignment with Kyle and John and their team is very strong, as is the personal fit,” said Liz Sharrer, chair of Holland & Hart. “Kyle’s pioneering spirit as an Energy and Environment Trailblazer has been recognized by the National Law Journal. John was recently recognized by BTI Consulting as a Client Service All-Star. In addition, the team serves clients in burgeoning Alaska industries (and elsewhere) that align with our firm’s strengths. We have the utmost respect for the firm where Kyle and John and their team have previously served. Crowell & Moring is a world-class firm which has done an excellent job of combining service to the growing Alaska market with a Washington, D.C. connection.”

“John, Kyle, and the Anchorage team are highly regarded professionals in the environmental and energy fields,” said Angela B. Styles, chair of Crowell & Moring. “They remain friends of the firm, and we wish them the very best as they align their Alaska practice with the strengths of Holland & Hart.”

Joining the firm, effective January 17, are:

Kyle Parker (Anchorage, AK) has spent his entire legal career in Alaska counseling clients in the energy and natural resource industries with regard to securing approval for and the implementation of major resource development and energy projects at the state and federal level, from project permitting to negotiating complex agreements. Kyle also defends clients in environmental litigation, from response and cleanup actions, to civil and criminal enforcement actions.

John Martin (Washington, D.C.) is a Wyoming native who has practiced and worked in federal government agencies in Washington, D.C. John’s natural resources and environmental litigation practice focuses on complex, cutting edge Clean Water Act, wildlife, offshore oil and gas, and public lands issues on behalf of clients in extractive industries. John represents clients in administrative proceedings before the Interior Board of Land Appeals and the Environmental Protection Agency, and at all levels of court, including several U.S. Courts of Appeals.

Tali Birch Kindred (Anchorage, AK) focuses on environmental and natural resource permitting and litigation, natural resource project development, state and federal rulemakings, environmental compliance, and commercial litigation. Tali brings extensive industry and government experience having served as an Assistant District Attorney for the State of Alaska and in-house counsel at Shell Exploration & Production, Inc.

Jon Katchen (Anchorage, AK) focuses on natural resources project development, defense of governmental and citizen enforcement actions, financing associated with Alaska's oil and gas production tax credits, and complex commercial litigation. Jon also counsels investors and resource development companies regarding economic development opportunities in Alaska.

Sarah Bordelon (Washington, D.C.) focuses on environmental permits for major resource and development projects. Sarah also litigates environmental and natural resource matters, participates in proposed state and federal rulemakings, advises clients on environmental compliance and enforcement matters, and conducts environmental due diligence on conventional and renewable energy projects.

Drue Pearce (Anchorage, AK and Washington, D.C.) joins the firm as a senior policy advisor. She provides strategic legislative and regulatory advice to a wide variety of natural resources, manufacturing, and energy clients as they navigate government relations, as well as legal and regulatory issues at the various state and federal agencies with jurisdiction over resource development projects. Drue brings a wealth of experience on energy, environment, economic security, and natural resources issues in North America, and specifically in Alaska and Canada.

“Holland & Hart is a natural resources powerhouse and has been doing business in Alaska for decades. We know their lawyers well and look forward to working with them. Alaska’s vast resources have never been more vital to the nation’s economic future, and the timing is perfect to join the country’s leading resources legal team at Holland & Hart,” said Kyle Parker.

The new Anchorage office will be located at 1029 W. Third Avenue, Suite 550, Anchorage, Alaska 99501.

