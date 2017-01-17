NutraScience Labs Unveils Redesigned Website for 2017

We took a comprehensive look at our website, as well as two years’ worth of analytics data, and concluded that an upgrade was necessary.

NutraScience Labs, the east coast supplement manufacturing division of Twinlab Consolidation Corporation (TCC), has launched a new, dynamic, state-of-the-art website designed to enhance customer interaction and user experience. The website was designed and built by LifeLong Marketing based out of Scarborough, Maine.

“The mission of our organization is to make the lives of brand owners simpler and easier. This applies not only to the supplement manufacturing process, but to “front end” elements of our business – including how current and potential clients acquire information about our Company and the services we provide, how they gain insights into the latest industry news and trends, and how they request a custom price quote from us,” said Andrew M. Goldman, Vice President of Marketing. Mr. Goldman added, “We took a comprehensive look at our website, as well as two years’ worth of analytics data, and concluded that an upgrade was necessary.”

The first area that the Company addressed was user experience. “Our data revealed that the overwhelming majority of our visitors were interested in starting a supplement company or wanted information on how to elevate their existing supplement brand,” said Blayney McEneaney, Vice President of Sales. He added, “We made it a point to craft two unique pages that clearly describe our process, explain why we’re different, and how our 50 years’ of combined nutraceutical experience can help them achieve their goals.” In addition to adding new content, Goldman and his team reduced the number of links within the main navigation and upgraded the site’s internal search function to ensure visitors are able to find what they were looking for quickly and easily. Finally, the overall look and feel of the website was re-imagined to meet 2017 design standards while providing desktop, mobile, and tablet users with an equally rich and fluid experience.

The new website was also designed to more prominently display the content written by the Company’s panel of in-house experts and guest contributors. Says Content Marketing Specialist, Melissa DellaBartolomea, “The website and blog are now seamlessly connected. Each time we publish a new piece of content, the blog “feeds” that have been integrated across the site are updated in real time. Our visitors are always a click or tap away from our coverage of the latest nutraceutical industry insights.” DellaBartolomea added, “Along with having the option to link these feeds to the main blog for real time updates, we have the power to manually control the content displayed by each feed, which means we can curate the content displayed on each page – ultimately highlighting the stories that we believe would be the most relevant and useful to a user visiting that page. The best example of this feature can be found on our Labeling and Packaging page where visitors can find information on how to create an FDA compliant supplement label, general label design tips, and costly oversights to avoid.”

Another new feature added to NutraScience Labs’ Contract Manufacturing section was a video narrated by TCC’s Chief Executive Officer, Naomi Whittel, which showcases their world-class manufacturing facility in American Fork, Utah and communicates the five activities that together represent the Firm’s four critical pillars. Since it was acquired in February of 2015, NutraScience Labs has worked alongside its TCC family to set the standards for transparent, world-class dietary supplement manufacturing. “We encourage brand owners to do their due diligence, meet their manufacturer in-person and see first-hand where their product is going to be made. In this industry, cutting corners, failing to properly vet a manufacturer, or choosing a manufacturer solely on price – or their slick marketing rhetoric – are all recipes for disaster,” said Dana Roveto, Junior Operations Manager. The Company plans to release a virtual tour of its east coast manufacturing operation by the second quarter of 2017.

Lastly, NutraScience Labs updated its Meet Our Team page to give brand owners the chance to “meet” the Company’s employees and to “put faces to the names.” This page also features the Firm’s set of six Core Values and a feed that displays images uploaded from its Instagram feed. “In this day and age, transparency goes a long way in earning someone’s trust and subsequently their business. When you visit this page, you’ll see there’s no stock photography of our employees and no fluffy marketing copy – just the people who possess the experience necessary to bring your dietary supplement to market and the guiding principles that define our organization,” said Vincent Tricarico, Vice President of Contract Manufacturing.

While Mr. Goldman was extremely pleased with the finished product, he also alluded to additional improvements being made. “The great thing about websites is that they’re living, breathing documents that can be changed at any given time. Over the next few months, we plan on examining our analytics data and making updates where they’re appropriate. We also have a series of exciting and unique features that we’ll be rolling out over the course of the year that I’m sure our current and prospective customers will love and will undoubtedly keep our competitors on their toes.”

