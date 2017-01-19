Mediware Information Systems, Inc., a provider of comprehensive post-acute healthcare software, announces that its AlphaFlex electronic health record software for behavioral health and substance use providers has successfully completed both Surescripts and Federal 1311 testing for Electronic Prescriptions for Controlled Substances (EPCS).

David Jones, Mediware’s behavioral health unit director, said “Mediware is pleased to continue to expand the AlphaFlex EHR system functionality with the ability for practitioners to electronically prescribe controlled substances. This will enhance patient safety while providing greater efficiency in our customers’ workflows.” Mediware continues to invest in the research and development of key functionality that promotes interoperability in the healthcare sector.

EPCS revises the Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) regulations to provide practitioners with the option of writing prescriptions for controlled substances electronically. The regulations will also permit pharmacies to receive, dispense, and archive these electronic prescriptions. The rule was published in the Federal Register on March 31, 2010 and became effective on June 1, 2010.

All practitioners utilizing the EPCS functionality are required to review and comply with the full text of Title 21 CFR Part 1311, which is available online at: https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/21cfr/cfr/1311/subpart_c100.htm. AlphaFlex utilizes IdenTrust for required practitioner identity proofing and provision of two-factor authentication tokens. IdenTrust is a global leader in trusted identity solutions, recognized by global financial institutions, government agencies, and corporations around the world.

About Mediware:

Mediware delivers interoperable best-of-breed software systems that improve efficiencies and person-centered care across long-term care, behavioral health, and housing and human services facilities. Mediware’s integrated solutions break down traditional program silos with software that spans across the care continuum, enabling a comprehensive approach to care management that meets the needs of the whole person while decreasing administrative overhead. Our hosted SaaS solutions ensure that your facility remains fully HIPAA compliant while enjoying the latest updates and data backups. For more information about Mediware products and services, visit our website at http://www.mediware.com.

