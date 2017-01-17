Asian Atlantic Industries (AAI), a privately held global independent electronics distributor, is improving its customers’ experience and amplifying its brand awareness by launching its newly redesigned website with accompanying O2 Portal explainer video.

In addition to a fresh and modern look, the new website boasts a short, yet informative video explaining the benefits of the company’s powerful O2 Portal. Created by AAI, the O2 Portal is a patented inventory management tool that allows OEMs and CEMs to view inventory and demand, helping customers move excess inventory. The explainer video simplistically describes how the O2 Portal provides cost savings (+PPV opportunities), shortage fulfillment, and excess cost recovery opportunities for OEMs and CEMs in an anonymous and secure location.

Other customer-centric highlights of the new website include:



An effective representation of the company and its current service offerings

A step-by-step outline of AAI’s quality assurance process

A dynamic line card of key manufacturers the company utilizes to meet active and passive semiconductor needs

An intuitive flow and easy-to-understand content that allows for greater visitor interaction

“A major factor behind our decision to build a new website was to increase our customers’ understanding of our full range of services,” commented Tom Mahoney, AAI’s chief executive officer. “The improved navigation of the site allows the viewer to easily find the information they need make informed decisions, and the explainer video simply tells the story of the O2 Portal’s value proposition. Additionally, the website and video are effective marketing tools for the company and will help us gain more traction in the semiconductor and finished goods marketplaces.”

With more than $100 million in annual revenue and 15 locations worldwide, AAI’s Finished Goods and Integrated Circuits Divisions utilize the management team’s combined industry experience to deliver exceptional service while accommodating customer needs. The Finished Goods Division facilitates a wide range of product requests of any quantity, while the Integrated Circuits Division distributes electronic components to large OEM and contract manufacturers, and helps create positive price variance, fill shortages, and sell excess inventory.

About Asian Atlantic Industries (AAI)

Founded in 1998, Asian Atlantic Industries (AAI) is a leading, privately held global independent electronics distributor offering timely and cost effective solutions. Headquartered in a state-of-the-art facility in New Hampshire with global operations, AAI’s Integrated Circuits and Finished Goods Divisions are committed to continuously delivering world-class quality and service. For more information, please visit http://www.aai-inc.com.

