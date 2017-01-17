Drs. Justin Kolnick, Kara Diamond, Randall Barton, Keith Hope and Bilal Chaudhry of Advanced Endodontics of Westchester, are now accepting new patients at their two office locations without a referral who are in need of calming sedation dentistry in White Plains, or Mount Kisco, NY. Patients who suffer from dental fear may have to choose between facing that fear and receiving the treatment they need. Sedation dentistry can help patients relax during their visit in order to achieve and maintain proper oral health through experienced endodontic care.

Sedation at Advanced Endodontics of Westchester is offered in three separate levels, including nitrous oxide, oral sedation and intravenous sedation. Nitrous oxide, which is also known as laughing gas, is convenient to administer; patients simply inhale the gas through a mask and it helps them to relax. This is an ideal level for those who only have slight dental fear and anxiety. Oral sedation dentistry in White Plains and Mount Kisco, NY, provides a greater level of sedation that works well for those with moderate anxiety. Patients are prescribed a pill that they take shortly before their scheduled appointment. They remain awake but often do not remember the procedures that they undergo once the medication wears off.

Intravenous sedation, or IV sedation, is administered by a Board Certified Anesthesiologist. Patients are completely unconscious during their treatment and often do not remember the procedure. Patients with extreme dental fear, special needs and those who must undergo long, complex procedures may be good candidates for this type of sedation. In addition to providing sedation dentistry treatment, Advanced Endodontics of Westchester strive to provide comfortable and trusted care by utilizing state-of-the-art technology. This technology enhances cutting-edge and minimally-invasive endodontic treatments to put patients at ease.

Patients who are anxious about receiving their endodontic treatments, such as a root canal, are invited to contact the doctors’ office by calling 914-750-4033 to schedule an appointment at the White Plains location or 914-750-4034 for the Mount Kisco location. With the help of sedation dentistry, patients no longer have to put off receiving the treatment they need.

About the Practice

Advanced Endodontics of Westchester is a dental practice offering personalized endodontic dental care to patients from two office locations, in White Plains and Mt. Kisco, NY. Drs. Justin Kolnick, Kara Diamond, Randall Barton, Keith Hope and Bilal Chaudhry proudly serve their community with the latest advancements in dentistry to ensure each patient leaves with the oral care they need. To learn more about the services offered at Advanced Endodontics of Westchester visit their website at http://www.westchesterendo.com or call (914) 750-4033 to schedule an appointment at the White Plains, NY location and (914) 750-4034 for the Mt. Kisco, NY location.