AMP Technologies, the technology leader in Commercial Real Estate, continues to revolutionize the industry with the most advanced capabilities. Today, AMP Introduces the Seattle Release, delivering advancements never experienced before. Providing the power to predict and manage risk while driving performance in a simple and secure digital platform.

“Today, the revolution continues as AMP once again announces a first in the industry. The Seattle Release provides a valuable competitive advantage to all Clients, Partners and Users. AMP has become an important part of our User’s business, completely redefining how all levels of an organization communicate, execute decisions and take action based on real time data to truly drive performance,” shares Craig Wood, AMP’s Vice President. “Getting the right information to the right person at the right time - when you break down the time and money saved for each client, it will blow you away. From the ability to view all your key metrics when you need them, to on-the-fly customized reports, this new release will enhance the already powerful capabilities redefining how the industry operates and leverages technology.”

Exciting Updates Include:

· Performance Alerts for Real Time Action to impact performance

· Portfolio comparisons with Acquisitions and Dispositions

· Real Time Debt coverage and risk alerts

· Insurance risk dashboard

· Fully customized reports for all users with configurable frequency

· Revenue, NOI and Value prediction

· And much, much more….

AMP has set the standard for Commercial Real Estate Technology from the very beginning and they are just getting started, wait until you see what’s ahead. The only unified intelligent operational platform for Commercial Real Estate. The simplified user interface enables Users to drive powerful outcomes across all aspects of their business.

Users enter another level of excellence with unbelievable added benefits. Making the experience of gathering and analyzing information more interactive and responsive than ever before. Backed by the best technology and most advanced team, AMP is committed to seeing their Users reach the next level of success.

About AMP Technologies:

Headquartered in San Ramon, California, AMP Technologies is completely transforming the Commercial Real Estate industry. AMP’s platform was built specifically to simplify asset management; increasing revenue, decreasing operating costs. A flexible Digital Operating platform, that includes business intelligence, valuations, asset management, debt management, leasing, and social interaction. Whether you are an investor, lender, owner, operator, manager, broker, tenant, or a building occupant - AMP gives you real time access to everything that improves your performance and experience. AMP provides the key tools needed for every level of the organization for effective analysis and decision-making – all in REAL-TIME

