Livionex, Inc., a Silicon Valley healthcare company focused on treating biofilms and inflammation, today announced the results of a double blind clinical study for its dental gel that shows significant reduction in plaque levels and gum inflammation and bleeding when compared to a leading national brand of toothpaste containing triclosan. The study was conducted at the Beckman Laser Institute at UC Irvine and has been published in Dentistry, a peer reviewed research journal. It reaffirms the results of a previous study published in 2014.

“We are extremely pleased with the results of this study, particularly in view of the controversy surrounding the use of triclosan in various healthcare products because of its potential links to cancer, antibiotic resistance and hormone disruption," said Livionex CEO Amit Goswamy. “We are encouraged that this recent study confirms that the Livionex Gel is superior to toothpaste containing triclosan. The level of efficacy that we have shown for reducing plaque has never been achieved before and, thus, our product represents a new and more effective way of dealing with oral health issues,” added Goswamy.

The 8 week double-blind crossover clinical study showed highly statistical plaque reductions by Livionex when compared to a commercially available toothpaste containing triclosan. Findings revealed that subjects starting on Livionex showed steep reduction in plaque levels. When they switched over to the traditional toothpaste with triclosan, 100% of subjects showed a significant increase in plaque levels. Subjects starting on the traditional toothpaste did not show much response. When they switched over to Livionex, 100% of subjects showed significant reduction in plaque levels.

Clinical dentists and academic researchers agree that dental plaque, an oral biofilm is the root cause of cavities, gingivitis, periodontitis, and bad breath. Oral diseases like periodontitis have been linked to systemic diseases like cardiac disease, arthritis, diabetes and more. Instead of using detergents, abrasives, and antimicrobials, like conventional toothpaste, the Livionex formulation uses activated Edathamil to interfere with the ability of plaque to stick to teeth. Data from the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and British Medical Journal shows a silent epidemic is wreaking havoc on our mouths. Approximately 90% of adults suffer from gingivitis and 47% of all Americans have periodontitis—both caused by plaque buildup.

Researchers at UC Irvine conducting the study concluded, “An activated edathamil dental gel formulation (Livionex) provides effective plaque control and reduced gingival inflammation compared to a triclosan/co-polymer dental gel.”

About Livionex

Livionex Inc. was founded in 2009 with the goal of enhancing the quality and longevity of human life. The company is focused on addressing the role of metal ions in aging and diseases of the human body. The technology is the result of over 10 years of extensive research by key members of the Livionex team in close collaboration with scientists at world renowned research institutions including the University of Texas and the University of California. Livionex is a recipient of prestigious research grants from the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the US Department of Defense (DOD). In addition to Livionex Dental Gel, the company is leveraging its technology platform to develop products targeting large unmet medical needs in oral care, ophthalmology and dermatology. The gel is currently available on-line at http://www.livionexdental.com, Amazon.com and select dental offices across the country.