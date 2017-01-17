Charlie Brotman “I’m touched by all the attention my little story has received,” Brotman said. “I feel all young and excited again to be joining the team at NBC4. It’s a new day. Instead of talking to a few thousand people, I’m talking to a few million people.”

Washington luminary and LINK Strategic Partners Senior Advisor Charlie Brotman will join the on-air team at NBC4 Washington / WRC-TV as an on-air commentator during the Inaugural activities on January 20.

Brotman, a native Washingtonian, is a public relations and sports management legend whose storied career in and around the District of Columbia includes serving as the “President’s Announcer” at every Presidential Inaugural Parade since 1957. He received several offers from local and national television stations after learning via email last week that the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) had replaced him as parade announcer after 60 years on the job.

Brotman is overwhelmed with the outpouring of support. During the past week, Brotman’s story has been featured on local and national outlets, including CNN and MSNBC, as well as in several stories in The Washington Post. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel included a clip of Brotman showing off his years of Inaugural memorabilia during his monologue Tuesday night. He has also received many letters from well-wishers, including a group of schoolchildren from Southern California.

“I’m touched by all the attention my little story has received,” Brotman said. “I feel all young and excited again to be joining the team at NBC4. It’s a new day. Instead of talking to a few thousand people, I’m talking to a few million people.”

“Given Charlie Brotman’s long history in Washington and unparalleled experience with Inaugural parades celebrating presidents in both parties, we have invited him to be part of our Inauguration coverage on January 20,” added Jackie Bradford, President and General Manager, NBC4 Washington. “Charlie will provide his unique insights that people in Washington have enjoyed for many decades.”

Brotman was the Voice of the Washington Senators from 1956 to 1971, when the team moved to Texas, and he returned for Opening Day 2005 as the Voice of the Washington Nationals. In 1949 President Truman needed a broadcaster for the first-ever televised presidential parade, and then-broadcast student Brotman stepped up. In 1956, President Eisenhower was so impressed by Brotman’s work with the Senators that he invited him to announce the 1957 Inaugural Parade. Until this year, the White House has invited him back for every parade since. In all, Brotman has announced a remarkable 15 inaugural parades, with 10 different presidents.

In his nearly seven-decade career, Brotman has built strong working relationships and friendships with presidents, kings, entertainers, athletes, and numerous Washington business and political leaders, all while establishing a true rapport with the everyday people who make this city what it is. As a sports PR professional, Brotman counted Sugar Ray Leonard and numerous other personalities and organizations among his clients and friends. As senior advisor at LINK Strategic Partners, Brotman provides direct support and guidance to the firm’s hyperlocal work around the country.

“Charlie Brotman is a living legend,” said LINK President Michael Akin. “But, even more importantly, he is a good guy. Thank you, Charlie, for showing us what humility, humor, graciousness and a lifetime of hard work looks like, and for proving that good guys do get ahead.”

Brotman has been inducted into 11 different Halls of Fames during his more than 50 years in public relations and announcing, including the Washington Hall of Fame, the Jewish Sports Hall of Fame, Jock’s Hall of Fame, the Public Relations Society of America Hall of Fame, the Advertising Club of Washington Hall of Fame, and the Greater Washington Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame. His most recent induction took place at the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts for the Washington Tennis and Education Foundation Hall of Fame.