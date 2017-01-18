Fire and Life Safety Expert Witness Joins Ivey Engineering

Dr. Daniel Bak This insider understanding of how governmental entities function will prove to be helpful in educating IEI clients.

Ivey Engineering, Inc., (IEI), a forensic analysis and expert witness firm, recently announced the addition of Dr. Daniel N. Bak, a fire and life safety expert witness, to its team of consultants. Bak, a licensed Professional Engineer (P.E.) and Fire Safety Engineer (F.S.E.), is also a fire protection consultant.

As a senior consultant, Bak’s responsibilities at IEI include fire protection forensic investigation, analysis and expert witness testimony. He also performs site inspections, testing, research and cost analysis. Additional skills Daniel will utilize include performing fire modeling of various fires in different occupancies.

“We are pleased to add Daniel to our firm as a fire and life safety expert witness and his expertise will enhance our existing list of services,” says Rush Porter, director of business development. “He will help us meet the needs of many of our clients.”

Bak is a member of the Society of Fire Protection Engineers (SFPE) and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

Bak started his career as a fire protection designer over 35 years ago. He has considerable experience in design and specification of fire and life safety systems, code consultation and fire modeling. Bak has also served as an expert witness.

Additionally, Bak has practical experience as an Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ), working as an AHJ for the Orange County Fire Authority in Orange County, Calif.

"This insider understanding of how governmental entities function will prove to be helpful in educating IEI clients," he says. "I'm very at ease to speak the AHJ language and get things done, anywhere in the world."

Bak has over five years of international fire engineering experience, having worked for companies in New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and Japan.

"This overseas experience helped sharpen the art and science of fire protection and fire engineering, using state-of-the-art fire modeling technology," Bak explains.

Throughout his career, Bak pursued higher education in the areas of fire modeling, product safety and systems safety engineering. He taught graduate courses and served as a research assistant, lecturer and associate assistant professor while attending university.

“Daniel’s previous experience in forensic investigations and practical hands-on experience heightens the firm’s capabilities as a fire protection and life safety consultant,” says Porter.

About Ivey Engineering

IEI is an expert witness and building systems consulting firm with offices in San Diego, Calif., and Scottsdale, Ariz. Established in 1994, Ivey Engineering services clients in 50 states and Canada. IEI's consultants have experience in the design, construction, service and repair of HVAC, plumbing, fire sprinkler, fire alarm and life safety systems, as well as energy efficiency related issues. To read more about Ivey Engineering and its consulting services, visit the company’s Web site.