The Keyboard division of Yamaha Corporation of America recently invited several top dealer principals and managers to Japan for a week-long visit of the company’s factories and other points of interest in Tokyo, Hamamatsu, Kyoto and Osaka.

The highlight of the trip was touring the Yamaha Kakegawa piano factory, as well as Yamaha headquarters and the Yamaha music products factory in Toyooka, where the guests heard presentations about corporate strategy and experienced first-hand the company’s deep rooted commitment to quality control and craftsmanship.

“This trip was very beneficial for the group to see first-hand the true quality and attention to detail in manufacturing and design of Yamaha products,” says Chris Syllaba of Jordan Kitt’s Music. “I was particularly struck by the amount of R&D that goes into Yamaha products and design. The lengths Yamaha goes to for assuring quality, and the amount of feedback they seek from the music, education and dealer community is astounding.”

Ben Klinger, sales manager at Classic Pianos in Bellevue, Washington felt that the most profound thing he experienced was “the integrity and dedication to excellence that infuses everything that Yamaha is doing, dominating market share through quality. I feel as though I saw the vision in motion during our week in Japan.”

Cultural highlights included visits to the Asakusa Temple in the heart of Old Tokyo, the iconic Golden Pavilion in Kyoto and the 16th-century Osaka Castle, the port town’s most famous landmark, which is surrounded by a moat and park with plum, peach and cherry-blossom trees.

Metroplex Piano’s Darren Speir enjoyed the cultural immersion into the sights, sounds, and cuisine of Japan. “I quickly realized that I really am a fan of Japanese food—I couldn’t believe how everyone was so adventurous in trying all the food!”

Keyboard Concepts President Dennis Hagerty attended with store manager Jeff Bauer and was quite impressed with the presentation.

“The trip to the Yamaha showroom, selection and concert hall in Tokyo, Ginza district demonstrated the deep commitment held by Yamaha to provide pianists with great pianos and a world class performance space,” noted Hagerty. “The highlight for me was the Kakegawa piano factory tour, where Yamaha shared lots of details on strategy and manufacturing of its CF series pianos.”

