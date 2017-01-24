FusionSports Group Rebrands as Leverage Sports Marketing

Leverage Sports Logo I knew we needed to evolve and leverage the expertise we’ve honed over the past decade. Naturally, Leverage Sports captured this ideal.

FusionSports, a leading digital marketing agency, has rebranded as Leverage Sports Marketing. Multiple reasons are behind the rebrand, including evolution in its capabilities, team, clients, and the market.

On what inspired him to rebrand his company, CEO Ashley DeWalt noted, “When I started FusionSports 10 years ago, my goals for the agency seemed out of reach. But now that I’ve met and surpassed those goals, I’ve made new and loftier ones. And to ensure the agency was equipped to reach them, I knew we needed to evolve and leverage the expertise we’ve honed over the past decade. Naturally, Leverage Sports captured this ideal.”

This evolution did not happen in a vacuum. Beyond his aspirations for the company, DeWalt took note of the continually developing needs of his clients—primarily sports brands seeking innovative and immersive ways to engage their audiences through digital and social. Rapid changes in the market and emerging technologies (e.g., virtual and augmented reality) also played a part in inspiring the rebrand.

And the rebrand goes much further than a simple name change. This initiative has been planned for months and includes changes that extend beyond the external face of the company. Internal aspects, such as a mix of in-house resources and on-demand talent, partnerships, and processes have been added or revamped to provide clients with even greater value.

As part of the rebrand, Leverage Sports has also expanded its service offering:



Influencer marketing

Sports analytics

Immersive content experiences (virtual and augmented reality)

Thought leadership conferences and summits

Experiential marketing activations/campaigns

FusionSports helped clients achieve and surpass the results they were seeking. However, Leverage Sports plans to take clients to a whole new level of success.

About Leverage Sports Marketing

Since its inception in 2006, Leverage Sports (formerly FusionSports) has partnered with some of the most recognizable brands in sports to help them tell their story through social, digital, and virtual reality. The Leverage Sports team is a passionate collective of former athletes, industry thought leaders, storytellers, strategists and designers dedicated to creating the most meaningful social and immersive experiences in the sports industry.