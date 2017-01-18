ISI Telemanagement Solutions, is a Proud Sponsor NWN Kickoff 2017

Communications platforms for voice, video, and IM/Presence technologies are changing every day

ISI Telemanagement Solutions, a leading Unified Communication (UC) management solutions provider, is pleased to announce they are a sponsoring partner of the NWN Kickoff 2017 annual conference to be held Wednesday, January 25, to Thursday, January 26, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Sheraton Charlotte Hotel. NWN features partners and professionals participating in the event with the opportunity to hear messaging from NWN on business development and partner future initatives.

ISI’s Director of Business Development, David Dishek, and ISI’s President and CEO, Asim Aleem will be onsite to discuss ISI’s Unified Communications Management Solutions for Reporting, Recording, Speech Analytics, and Technology Expense Management, with Compliance as a key feature.

As an ecosystem partner, ISI’s team will expand on enhanced UC solutions, including: UCCX Reporting & Wallboards, Contact Center Reporting & Recording, IM Compliance Recording & Archiving for Cisco & Skype for Business (SfB), Integrated UC Reporting & Recording, and Network Capacity Planning & Trunk Utilization/Traffic Analysis.

The NWN Kickoff is a great opportunity to interact with NWN executives in sales, and marketing, as well as alliances leaders and the field sales teams. As Mr. Dishek states, “Communications platforms for voice, video, and IM/Presence technologies are changing every day. ISI advances deployment and simplifies implementation for better business outcomes.”

Attendees are encouraged to find Mr. Dishek and Mr. Aleem during the showcase at the ISI booth. For more information, visit our website: http://www.isi-info.com.

About ISI Telemanagement Solutions

ISI is a global leader in Unified Communications management solutions for voice, video, Jabber IM compliance, and conferencing. ISI offers a broad portfolio of certified solutions for managing usage, content, people, and expenses, through UC reporting & traffic analytics, conversation recording, collaboration management, speech analytics, workforce management, and TEM.