West Monroe Partners, a full-service North American business and technology consultancy, today announced that Director of Healthcare, Dan Howell, has relocated to the firm’s Seattle office from its Chicago headquarters. Howell will establish a local healthcare industry practice to support West Monroe Partners’ existing healthcare clients in the Seattle region and grow new business on the West Coast.

Howell joined West Monroe Partners in 2016 as part of the firm’s acquisition of Invoyent, LLC, a healthcare business and technology consultancy. With more than 12 years of experience, Howell specializes in large-scale technology integration and enterprise transformation, supporting clients through all phases of change—from market and opportunity assessment, to design and planning, to successful program execution and enhancement.

“The addition of Dan Howell to our Seattle team enables us to not only serve our existing healthcare clients more effectively, but increase our participation as experts in a rapidly changing industry in the Pacific Northwest,” said Brian Paulen, senior director and head of the Seattle office at West Monroe Partners. “After an extremely strong 2016, we are well-positioned to invest in growing a new practice for our region. Dan’s tenure in this dynamic industry and deep understanding of its complexities makes him an excellent addition to both our leadership team and the local healthcare market.”

Howell’s transfer and the establishment of a healthcare practice in Seattle is part of West Monroe Partners’ multi-year growth strategy focused on core areas of industry expertise. Healthcare continues to expand in the Puget Sound region, with health and education services adding more than 22,000 new jobs between November 2015 and November 2016, according to the local state labor department.

“I’m thrilled to join the team in Seattle and build upon the momentum Brian and the leadership team already have with local healthcare providers and insurers,” stated Dan Howell, director of healthcare at West Monroe Partners. “With a background that combines technology transformation and healthcare, I’m particularly excited about the opportunity to grow the industry practice in a market where so much innovation is taking place.”

West Monroe Partners’ ability to invest in the growth of a new industry practice group for its Seattle office is just one indication of the strength of the business. The Seattle office has experienced 35 percent increase in growth over the past two years and partnered with a number of Seattle’s most notable brands in industries such as financial services, healthcare and insurance to help them transform their operations. Last year, the Seattle office added three additional directors in the security and infrastructure, mergers and acquisitions, and technology practices. As the Seattle office continues to expand its headcount and deepen its capabilities, it plans to hire 25 staff members in 2017.

About West Monroe Partners

West Monroe is a progressive business and technology consulting firm that partners with dynamic organizations to reimagine, build, and operate their businesses at peak performance. Our team of more than 800 professionals is comprised of an uncommon blend of business consultants and deep technologists. This unique combination of expertise enables us to design, develop, implement, and run strategic business and technology solutions that yield a dramatic commercial impact on our clients’ profitability and performance. For more information, please visit http://www.westmonroepartners.com.