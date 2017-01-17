The Cliffs Opens High-Tech Wellness Center at Mountain Park

The innovative new facility deviates from the traditional gym, offering members modern, movement-focused workout solutions and cutting-edge technology including the first Escape Fitness FunXtion machine in the U.S.

The Cliffs, a collection of seven private luxury mountain and lake club communities in the western Carolinas, continues to expand their award-winning lifestyle offerings with the opening of The Cliffs at Mountain Park Wellness Center. Located within The Village at Mountain Park, the innovative new facility deviates from the traditional gym, offering members modern, movement-focused workout solutions and cutting-edge technology including the first Escape Fitness FunXtion machine in the U.S. – a highly advanced exercise system that lets members customize their own workout via a virtual trainer.

The heart of the colorful, energetic space is the Escape Fitness Octagon, a revolutionary indoor “playground for adults” that focuses on active movement patterns versus isolating muscles on a machine. The open space incorporates 12 different functional training stations that work in tandem to offer the ultimate full body workout, utilizing tools such as monkey bars, TRX suspension trainers, adjustable hurdles, an agility ladder, battle ropes, kettlebells, medicine balls, sand bags and more to help build strength and agility. In complement is the Escape Fitness FunXtion, a five-foot, cloud-based virtual trainer. Similar to a giant smart phone, the interactive touch screen device features a library of thousands of exercises specific to the equipment available in the gym, allowing members to create personalized, guided workouts without the aide of a personal trainer.

“This is a departure from anything else available at The Cliffs’ Wellness Centers. It’s engaging, intuitive and functional, and the workout possibilities are only limited to your imagination,” said Ryan Kamszik, The Cliffs at Mountain Park Wellness Manager. “It’s a creative, fun way to train, and our hope is that it sparks motivation for our members to achieve their fitness goals, and reinvigorates excitement over what the body can do. The virtual elements will have a great impact, as club members can choose to workout whenever and however they choose. Our commitment has always been to total wellness, and the Mountain Park facility makes it easier than ever to live a balanced, active lifestyle, on your own schedule.”

Additional features include the Cardio Classroom, a space for intimate group class experiences. Members can reserve the space to workout solo or with friends, utilizing a WELLBEATS Virtual Fitness system that offers 250+ classes on demand, from Zumba to Pilates, yoga, barre, kickboxing and much more. The Wellness Center will also offer traditional gym equipment including free weights, pulleys and resistance cables, as well as high-tech Technogym cardiovascular equipment – the official fitness equipment supplier to the Olympics – and an Expresso virtual reality bike that moves with the body, simulating road races across a myriad terrain options.

The Mountain Park Wellness Center joins a robust stable of facilities at The Cliffs dedicated to promoting health and wellbeing. Now with six Wellness Centers throughout the seven club communities, members can choose from more than 2,800 wide-ranging health, fitness, and performance classes, including yoga, water aerobics, Zumba, balance, golf and tennis conditioning and many more.

“Wellness has been an integral part of The Cliffs since its founding, and never has this been more true than today,” said David Sawyer, President, The Cliffs Clubs. “Life here is centered around finding ways to stay active both outdoors and indoors. Our members are health-conscious, energetic individuals and we are thrilled to offer another state-of-the-art place to stay fit and continue our tradition of being one of the most innovative communities for health and wellness in the U.S.”

The Cliffs Wellness facilities are supported by a highly-trained staff of fitness specialists, including three Fellows of Applied Functional Science — the Gray Institute certification for movement professionals prized by elite NFL, NHL, and NBA champions and Navy Seals — who are on hand to provide custom assessments and tailor training programs for members’ personal fitness goals. Exercise physiologists work individually or in small groups, and also provide massage therapy, preventative and rehabilitative care.

The Cliffs at Mountain Park Wellness Center is the first facility to open at The Village at Mountain Park since the announcement that a Greenville-based developer purchased the 18-acre parcel with plans to develop a mixed-use complex. Located near the intersection of Highway 25 and Highway 11 in Travelers Rest, the Village will include a mix of residential, commercial, retail, medical and office space to complement the Mountain Park community as well as serve the greater public of suburban northern Greenville county, Travelers Rest and surrounding neighborhoods.

