Arteris Inc., the innovative supplier of silicon-proven commercial system-on-chip (SoC) interconnect IP, today announced that it has added nine new licensees of Arteris interconnect IP for use in a variety of SoC applications. New Arteris customers added during 2016 include Kyocera, Movidius (acquired by Intel), Dream Chip Technologies, Istuary Innovation Group, Octasic, and four as-of-yet undisclosed customers. Arteris added nine new licensees in both 2014 and 2015.

The addition of new customers as well as significant reorders by existing licensees enabled Arteris to achieve an operating profit in 2016 while heavily investing in new product development.

Other milestones achieved:



Arteris delivered three Ncore cache coherent interconnect product releases in 2016 to solidify its technology leadership in heterogeneous cache coherency. The focus of the Ncore coherent interconnect is to enable a variety of accelerators from multiple sources to be cache coherent with clusters of market leading CPUs. The foremost Ncore applications were automotive ADAS and networking SoCs.

The implementation of resilient (functional safety) and automated timing closure interconnect IP options was strong for 16/14nm generation SoCs, with multiple SoC tapeouts occurring in 2016.

Arteris engineering headcount grew more than 25% to over 40 engineers in 2016. Arteris believes that it now has in place one of the largest interconnect IP development teams in the world.

“New customers, reorders from existing licensees, and orders for new products such as our Ncore cache coherent interconnect allowed us to grow revenue by more than 40% over last year,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris. “I am happy to report that in 2016, Arteris earned nearly the same revenue and is almost the same size in terms of headcount as we were in the year prior to the 2013 Qualcomm transaction. With multiple shipments of Ncore and FlexNoC interconnect IP solutions, we are delivering new interconnect technologies at a rapid pace.”

