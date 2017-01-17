Reebok Sublite Cushion Tactical Footwear Law enforcement professionals have to carry a lot of heavy equipment for their job, so we wanted to create one piece of equipment that wouldn’t weigh them down. The Sublite Cushion Tactical is it.

Warson Brands, official licensee of Reebok for duty and uniform footwear, introduces the new Reebok Sublite Cushion Tactical line of tactical footwear designed for law enforcement and first responder professionals.

The Reebok Sublite Cushion Tactical incorporates Sublite foam midsole technology to maximize cushioning while minimizing weight. The Sublite dual density foam midsole provides unparalleled lightweight cushioning for comfort and responsiveness. Deep flex grooves in the midsole allow for natural movement, letting feet bend and balance naturally. At the heel and toe are rubber pads for stopping power and takeoff propulsion.

“The Reebok Sublite Cushion Tactical is our lightest series of tactical footwear,” says John Duvic, VP of Product Development at Warson Brands. “Law enforcement professionals have to carry a lot of heavy equipment for their job, so we wanted to create one piece of equipment that wouldn’t weigh them down. The Sublite Cushion Tactical is it.”

In November, the Sublite Cushion Tactical was worn by the Missouri TAC Team while competing at the SWAT International Roundup in Orlando. “The Sublite Cushion Tactical boots are very comfortable and lightweight, which is great for foot pursuits,” says Jim Zwilling of the Missouri TAC Team. “After wearing them on the streets, chasing suspects, jumping fences, climbing walls, and executing search warrants, these boots have held up very well,” says Matt Tesreau of Missouri TAC Team. “They are very comfortable.”

The Sublite Cushion Tactical also features a MemoryTech Massage footbed that adapts to the unique contours of the foot and a slip resistant outsole that grips in slippery conditions. The 8” versions, RB8805 and RB8806 feature a side zipper, while the RB8806 adds waterproof protection. All Sublite Cushion Tactical products provide electrical hazard protection against live circuits and meet or exceed ASTM F2892 safety standards.

Reebok duty footwear and the Sublite Cushion Tactical is available through select retailers throughout the United States. For more information on the Reebok Sublite Cushion Tactical, visit reebokwork.com/sublite-tactical.

Warson Brands, also known as Warson Group, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, MO. Warson Brands is a global manufacturer and marketer of military, tactical, and industrial safety footwear since 1989, and provides a variety of work and duty footwear under the world’s finest brand names, Reebok, Rockport Works, Florsheim, Iron Age, Grabbers, and Knapp.

Warson Brands is best known for innovation in the areas of foot protection and comfort. Its innovative comfort technology provides superior cushioning and impact protection in long wearing protective footwear that is both light weight and flexible. Warson Brands innovations in the area of foot protection include developing 100% non-metallic protective toe caps made from composite material that is stronger and lighter than steel, and also will not conduct heat, cold, or electricity. Innovations also include protective arch, heel, and metatarsal guards; outsoles that resist chemicals, abrasion, slick surfaces, and extreme heat; and patented devices to protect workers and equipment from static discharge. For more information, visit warsonbrands.com.

Reebok Duty has previously sponsored the Orlando International SWAT Round-Up and Best Ranger Competition. Reebok tactical and military footwear is available through select duty uniform retailers throughout the United States. For more information, visit Reebok Duty at reebokwork.com.

