Eliminate Print Servers with PrinterLogic I believe it is one of the best purchases that I have ever made in my role as a Network Administrator!

PrinterLogic, the leading server-less Enterprise Print Management solution that enables businesses to eliminate print servers, today announced PrinterCloud, a new Cloud-based print management solution for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). By providing powerful print management, printer driver deployment, centrally managed direct IP printing, self-service printer installation and pull printing, PrinterCloud offers enterprise-class print management to SMB IT professionals without any undue overhead.

“As an IT department, we are always looking for ways to offload local infrastructure,” said Bradey Malloy, Network Systems Administrator at Northwest AEA. “PrinterCloud provided us with a cloud-managed solution which allowed us to decommission all of our seven print servers. I believe it is one of the best purchases that I have ever made in my role as a Network Administrator!”

“Printer and print server deployments are just as big of a problem for small businesses as they are for our enterprise customers,” said Ryan Wedig, President and CEO at PrinterLogic. “The challenge we faced trying to serve the SMB market is that many of those customers are moving aggressively to cloud-based SaaS solutions to avoid infrastructure sprawl and to minimize operational costs. The introduction of PrinterCloud as a SaaS platform is a big day for PrinterLogic. We are now able to better serve the entire market and we’re already seeing the demand from the commercial and enterprise space come on strong as they look to move away from on-premises server-based solutions.”

Enterprise Functionality

Previously, powerful print management was only accessible to big organizations with large budgets and IT staff. PrinterCloud brings the power of enterprise-grade print management – including centrally managed direct IP printing, printer driver deployment and management, print queue management, print job auditing and reporting, and more – to SMBs, without the complexity and hassle.

Small Business Simplicity

PrinterCloud was designed from the ground up with small and medium businesses in mind. It doesn't matter if you don't have expensive print servers or an IT staff who focuses on ensuring the reliability of your print environment. PrinterCloud provides easy management with a simple interface, greater visibility with SNMP monitoring, eliminates scripting and GPOs, and enables self-service printer installation with floor plan maps – all in a solution that is easily implemented in minutes, not weeks.

Eliminating Print Servers

PrinterCloud is a Cloud-based solution that replaces all other enterprise print management solutions without the overhead. That means you can finally eliminate your print servers. And implementation is a breeze, so you can get up and running in no time. Your users will enjoy reliable, worry-free printing. And you'll enjoy the elimination of server-related outages, increased print management functionality, and a reduction in help desk calls.

“With PrinterCloud’s self-service portal, our users are able to view floor plans of each of our buildings, choose the printer closest to them, and install the printer themselves without ever contacting IT for support,” said Malloy. “We can now manage all of our printers and drivers in a single pane of glass. And with PrinterCloud's reporting, we are able to pinpoint who is responsible for the monthly overages on our printer lease and address those issues proactively.”

“SMB IT pros already have to wear too many hats as it is, and they don’t have the time or resources to set up and manage additional infrastructure to ensure their print environment is reliable,” said Devin Anderson, VP of Product at PrinterLogic. “By designing PrinterCloud from the ground up to meet the needs of SMBs, we immediately tackled the issue of complexity that plagues most print management products. As a result, you get all the enterprise-grade benefits and reliability, but with ultimate simplicity and without the cost and overhead of servers and additional infrastructure. And with PrinterCloud, you’ll be up and running in minutes, not days or weeks.”

Pricing and Availability

PrinterCloud is available today at http://www.printerlogic.com/printercloud. Pricing starts at $1,200 per year for a 10-printer pack with an annual subscription license. Companies can order and acquire PrinterCloud licenses instantly by simply paying with a credit card, or they can start with a 30-day free trial.

About PrinterLogic

PrinterLogic provides the world's leading server-less Enterprise Print Management solution for remote site printer deployments. With thousands of customers in over 120 countries, PrinterLogic enables organizations of all sizes to eliminate print servers. PrinterLogic's single integrated printer management platform is an on-premises web application that simplifies the management, migration, and deployment of printers while drastically reducing cost. In 2016, PrinterLogic has been recognized twice as one of the fastest growing companies in North America – being ranked number 141 overall (and 8th amongst software vendors) on the Inc. 5000 and number 107 on the Deloitte Fast 500.

For more information, or for a free trial, please visit http://www.printerlogic.com. Questions? Watch our video or connect with us on Twitter at @PrinterLogic or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Google+.