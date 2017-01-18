The Komatsu Arizona Proving Grounds is located in Sahuarita, Arizona. AZPG operates on 660 acres of leased Mine property to perform engineering tests and activities on our products, primarily the rigid chassis mining trucks. The Arizona Proving Grounds is responsible for analyzing every component on prototype machines before they go to production.

Komatsu in conjunction with M3 Engineering & Technology Corp of Tucson Arizona chose Clean Water Systems & Stores Inc to supply an advanced well water filtration system to filter and sanitize the water supply from well water source on the property.

Personnel from Clean Water Systems, and M3 Engineering worked together to insure a proper design and installation.

Unlike many systems requiring a lot of maintenance, the system was designed to be low in maintenance and fully automatic. Water from the well is automatically injected with chlorine to kill bacteria and oxidize iron and manganese. The chlorine is injected based proportionally based on the flow of water.

After the water is injected with chlorine it flows through a contact mixing tank to allow some time for the chlorine to react with the iron, manganese and any bacteria present. Due to the specially designed chlorine contact tanks, no potassium permanganate is required, as is common with many iron filters. The self-cleaning filtration system uses a special type of manganese dioxide filter media to remove iron and manganese.

As chlorinated water flows through the manganese dioxide filtration system from the well, iron and manganese are removed. The result is crystal clear, odor-free, disinfected water flowing into the storage tank on demand.

After the greensand iron filter the water flows through a zeolite turbidity filter, removing any trace of remaining sediment and turbidity.

The system is set up so after the water has flowed through the filtration system for a set number of gallons, the system automatically shuts down and cleans and regenerates the filters. The system uses a unique process which draws clean filtered water from the storage tank to automatically backwash and clean the iron filters.

This provides proper flow and pressure to clean the iron filter media, and extends the life of the greensand media by using clean water for back-washing and rinse. The entire process is accomplished automatically and requires no routine maintenance, other than periodically adding chlorine to the chlorine pump solution tank.

Demian Ashley, a Certified Water Specialist, and a California Grade II Water Treatment Operator works for Clean Water Systems as a project manager and assisted in the start-up of the new system.

"The system was custom designed to provide a steady supply of high quality water. Demian visited the project and did a great job in assisting in the start-up. This is a system that will last for many years", said Gerry Bulfin, President and General Manager of Clean Water Systems.

Clean Water Systems & Stores specializes in water treatment of contaminated well water in North America and has over 8000 customers in over 40 countries. The company provides custom easy-to-install water treatment systems and products in a large variety of different types and configurations including systems for removing iron, manganese, sand, odors, bacteria, turbidity and sediment.