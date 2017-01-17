Gateway Bronco's 1977 Ford Bronco 'Coyote' Edition Acquiring the first Ford Bronco built that was also once owned by the legendary Carroll Shelby is the ultimate barn find for our team.

Gateway Bronco, innovative builder of the first generation Ford Bronco, will be featuring their sympathetically restored trucks and unveiling the recently acquired first Bronco built at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction, Jan. 14 – 22 at the Gateway Bronco booth (LUX-4, near the Salon Showcase). Attendees can learn about the iconic truck during a discussion with Gateway Bronco owner Seth Burgett at 2:00 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Gateway Bronco booth.

Gateway Bronco, barn find specialists that offer three variations of the early Bronco, guarantees a two-month delivery by producing trucks the way Henry Ford envisioned – on a production line with quality checks each step of the way. All trucks are backed by an industry-leading, up to five year bumper-to-bumper warranty. Gateway Bronco uses proprietary solutions to protect each truck built from rust as well as make the ride smoother and more comfortable with proprietary solutions for noise and vibration.

“Acquiring the first Ford Bronco built that was also once owned by the legendary Carroll Shelby is the ultimate barn find for our team,” said Seth Burgett, owner of Gateway Bronco. “We are honored to unveil this iconic truck to the car collector community at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale.”

In addition to the first Bronco, Gateway Bronco will showcase its sympathetically restored and modernized early Ford Broncos and other highly sought barn finds:



1972 Ford Bronco Sport: Restomod FuelieTM – the vintage Bronco, reborn with new paint, leather interior and outrageous power. Base price: $80,000, price as displayed: $108,750.

1977 Ford Bronco: Coyote Edition SurvivorTM – a new truck with 40-year old paint, perfectly preserved with an injection of modern power and rugged luxury including a frame-off restoration, Coyote 302, leather interior and 4-wheel disc brakes. Base price: $120,000, price as displayed: $129,450.

A pair of 1967 Shelbys: A GT350, one of only five produced and a GT500 with original floorpans and interior, and fresh mechanicals ready for the track. Both listed in the Shelby Registry.

Boss Bronco, a 1969 high performance prototype Bronco created by Bill Stroppe, head of Ford’s West Coast racing division, and Kar-Kraft.

First Ford Bronco

The first Ford Bronco prototype was built at the Ford Michigan pre-production plant and delivered to Carroll Shelby at his Shelby American Los Angeles facility in 1967. While at the facility, Shelby repainted the truck his classic red and white color scheme, added a 289 V8 and made a multitude of other changes. During Shelby’s ownership, the prototype Bronco was used as a work truck on Shelby’s Christmas Mountains Land & Cattle Co. ranch in Texas. In 1978, it was sold to the second owner, Vinnie Yakubanski, for $100. Gateway Bronco acquired the truck in October 2016 and is only the third owner of this unique and historic vehicle. The Gateway Bronco Booth is located near the Salon Showcase, LUX 4 at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale.

