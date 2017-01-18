Data - The One Common Thread

After an extensive technical evaluation, Virgin Galactic has selected OneStrand LLC as their preferred supplier of S1000D technical publishing software, services and support. The R4i S1000D product suite will provide the technology required to create, manage and leverage technical information vital to the operation and maintenance of Virgin Galactic’s human spaceflight systems.

S1000D is the International Specification for technical publications utilizing a Common Source Database. Developed over the past two decades, S1000D has become a highly regarded specification, widely used in most NATO countries across several market sectors including defense, aerospace, transport and manufacturing.

OneStrand offers a wide array of software, services and support to best manage critical technical content in the aerospace, defense and transport industries. We are a full-service company focused on each step involved with the creation and use of technical data. This includes the lifecycle management of technical data from initial creation to archiving.

“What makes this announcement special to the team at OneStrand is the opportunity to work closely with the Virgin Galactic team. These are people who are committed to a vision with the highest level of passion and innovation in what they do. It is a privilege to be working with them,” said Michael Hickerson, Managing Director of OneStrand.

“Virgin Galactic has been impressed with the commitment to excellence that the team at OneStrand brings to the table, as well as having a product and service that will exceed our needs as we become the world’s first spaceline,” said Mike Moses, President of Virgin Galactic.

OneStrand is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with operations and software development locations in Brisbane, Australia; Oregon, USA; San Jose, Costa Rica and Hamburg, Germany.

