Walter Trout Plays Silverton Casino February 2017

Silverton Casino Hotel presents Walter Trout at Veil Pavilion on Saturday, February 25, 2017.

American blues guitarist, singer and songwriter Walter Trout is headed to Las Vegas. His performance at Silverton Casino on Saturday, February 25, at 8 p.m. marks Trout’s moving triumphantly forward in this 50th year as a guitarist, playing hits like “Say Goodbye to the Blues,” “Marie’s Mood,” “Blues for the Modern Daze” and so many more. General admission is $12 and the concert is open to all ages. Guests under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older.

To purchase tickets visit the Silverton Box Office, by calling 702-263-7777, or online at http://www.silvertoncasino.com.

About Silverton Casino Hotel

