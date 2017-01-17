The Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) growth assessment, from the not-for-profit educational services organization NWEA, has been named winner of Tech & Learning Magazine’s 2016 Awards of Excellence. The 34-year-old program recognizes the best new and upgraded education tools that help educators in teaching, training, and managing with technology.

MAP was specifically cited for its Next Generation Reports, a new series of visually intuitive and straightforward reports of MAP results data that make it “easier for teachers to create differentiated instruction.” All entries are rigorously tested by qualified educators in several rounds of judging. Evaluation criteria include: quality and effectiveness, ease of use, creative use of technology, and suitability for use in an educational environment.

Three instructional content providers (ICP) that integrate with MAP also were named Awards of Excellence winners: Achieve 3000, Edgenuity, and Edmentum’s Study Island. NWEA cultivates ICP partnerships so educators can select the right content for their unique students – including open education resources – and individualize it using student’s MAP results. MAP leads the industry with 10 instructional content partnerships, allowing districts, schools, or educators the greatest flexibility to use assessment results to inform instruction.

“As we enter our 40th year, NWEA remains as committed as ever to making assessment a valuable tool for educators in the teaching and learning process; our goal is to use technology to guide instruction so that it can be personalized for each student,” said Matt Chapman, CEO of NWEA. “We are honored that our hard work to innovate and stay on the cutting edge of education technology is being recognized by Tech & Learning.”

The full MAP review from the Awards of Excellence judges reads:

Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) from Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA) provides interim assessments that create personalized test experiences for every student, while also ensuring stable scales and data. Judges liked that reports are detailed and broken down in many different ways, making it easier for teachers to create differentiated instruction. They also appreciated the program’s numerous accommodation and accessibility features, including color contrast, magnification, highlighting, keyboard navigation, screen reader compatibility, and refreshable braille assistive technologies.

About NWEA

NWEA is a global not-for-profit educational services organization with nearly 40 years of expertise in providing innovative assessment solutions, including our flagship interim growth assessment, Measures of Academic Progress (MAP); our progress monitoring and skills mastery tool, Skills Navigator; and the OECD Test for Schools (based on PISA). More than 8,500 schools, school districts, and education agencies in the US and abroad trust us to offer pre-K – 12 assessments that accurately measure student growth and inform instruction; professional development that fosters educators’ ability to accelerate student learning; and research that supports assessment validity and data interpretation. Educators currently use NWEA assessments with over nine million students worldwide. Visit NWEA.org to find out how NWEA can partner with you to help all kids learn.