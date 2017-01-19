LOHAS Capital (http://www.lohascapital.com), a leading crowdfunding solutions provider dedicated to companies in the health and sustainability sectors, today announced that EcoSensors has selected their organization to manage and market a crowdfunding campaign being launched to raise capital for their first consumer-facing product called SPARROW – a wearable air monitor and mobile app.

SPARROW protects individuals and their families from harmful and toxic air generated by carbon monoxide. The innovative “wearable” technology is able to detect and measure carbon monoxide in the atmosphere and alert users to harmful air quality so they can immediately protect themselves. In addition, SPARROW is powered by the CleanSpace air quality monitoring network, so users are able to contribute to improving the environment while accessing hyper-local air quality data.

EcoSensor’s decision to engage LOHAS Capital is very timely, especially given the forecasted value of the global wearable technology market is projected to reach $5.8 billion by 2018 (according to Statista.com). In addition, because LOHAS uses a proprietary, customized marketing approach to support its clients, like EcoSensor, LOHAS is able to create valuable touch-points that turn customers, fans and followers into investment partners.

“What makes us so unique at LOHAS is that we’re able to bring together experienced creative teams and utilize big data analytics to deliver meaningful connections that drive publicity for our clients’ fundraising efforts,” said Rick Davis, CEO of LOHAS Capital. “By using our unique approach, we are able to drive lead generation and brand awareness for our clients, all while working towards the ultimate goal of securing the capital that’s needed to introduce their solutions into the marketplace.”

SPARROW was launched at CES 2017, and is currently hosting a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. LOHAS Capital will be providing full campaign management and support, including strategic planning, social media, PR, content marketing, digital advertising, email automation, and web analytics.

To learn more about LOHAS Capital and how they can support your next crowdfunding campaign, visit http://lohascapital.com/. To learn more about SPARROW’s crowdfunding campaign visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/sparrow-wearable-air-monitor-by-eco-sensors#/

